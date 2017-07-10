Used 2015 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me
14,355 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2015 Nissan Rogue S28,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,391$2,554 Below Market
- 74,825 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
- 69,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,990$2,057 Below Market
- 76,900 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,791$1,533 Below Market
- 45,194 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$2,317 Below Market
- 63,291 miles
$12,447$1,961 Below Market
- 79,189 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,990$1,853 Below Market
- 114,799 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900$1,569 Below Market
- 110,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,868 Below Market
- 31,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,000$2,089 Below Market
- 99,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,384
- certified
2015 Nissan Rogue SV31,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,840$2,258 Below Market
- 67,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495$1,819 Below Market
- 77,040 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,850
- 96,594 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988
- 125,638 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998$1,429 Below Market
- 91,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,791
- 96,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,187$1,519 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Rogue
Write a reviewSee all 122 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.8122 Reviews
Report abuse
Mikko Makela,08/25/2015
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
After reviewing and test driving compact SUV's in the same class over the past 2 months, I ultimately decided on the 2015 Rogue SV PWD with the Premium Package. For a great price, I was able to get all of the premium features that I wanted (i.e. Navigation, AroundView Monitoring, etc.) as well as a very reliable vehicle with above average gas mileage. The first thing I have found is that the comfort and cabin space of the vehicle is second to none. I am around 6'3" 215 lbs. and found that I fit comfortably in all of the seats in the vehicle. With that also comes a large cargo area that is amongst the largest in its class. I have read many reviews about the rogue which often commented on less than advertised mpg. but have found myself averaging a combined total ~29 mpg in the FWD version. I drive a combination of both highway and city. One thing that I have found is that the Eco button on the rogue can increase your mpg by ~2 mpg. As far as the ride goes, I have found it to be very smooth. I have read reviews commenting on the lack of power in the rogue and found them pretty comical. What would these people expect when buying a 4 cylinder vehicle. I switched over from driving a v8 Lincoln and have had no issues so far. Sure, the hp and torque on my rogue isn't going to perform like my old v8, but I wouldn't expect it to. The cabin noise when accelerating is hardly noticeable. The interior is very modern and I would highly recommend upgrading to the SV premium package if able. I had driven the SV without the premium package and wasn't impressed with what it had to offer. It seemed a little outdated to be honest. The premium package makes the interior pop and includes an upgraded touchscreen, navigation, aroundview monitoring, blind spot detection, and lane departure warning. I may have missed a few but that is what sticks out at me. The premium tech package is very user friendly and responsive as well. Overall, I wanted a very reliable vehicle that was had good gas mileage and was able to haul the larger items that my Fiance and I couldn't fit in our cars. We got all of that plus more. I am very happy with the rogue and would certainly pick this vehicle if I had to do it over again.
