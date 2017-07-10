Used 2015 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

14,355 listings
Rogue Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2015 Nissan Rogue S

    28,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,391

    $2,554 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SL in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SL

    74,825 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,000

  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SL in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SL

    69,566 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,990

    $2,057 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SL in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SL

    76,900 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,791

    $1,533 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SV

    45,194 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,317 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue S

    63,291 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,447

    $1,961 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SV

    79,189 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,990

    $1,853 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue S

    114,799 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,900

    $1,569 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SL in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SL

    110,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,868 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SL in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SL

    31,019 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,000

    $2,089 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SL in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SL

    99,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,384

  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    certified

    2015 Nissan Rogue SV

    31,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,840

    $2,258 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SV

    67,296 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,495

    $1,819 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SV in Red
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SV

    77,040 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,850

  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SV

    96,594 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,988

  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SV

    125,638 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,998

    $1,429 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SV

    91,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,791

  • 2015 Nissan Rogue SL in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue SL

    96,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,187

    $1,519 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue

Overall Consumer Rating
3.8122 Reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Great Car the came out on top
Mikko Makela,08/25/2015
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
After reviewing and test driving compact SUV's in the same class over the past 2 months, I ultimately decided on the 2015 Rogue SV PWD with the Premium Package. For a great price, I was able to get all of the premium features that I wanted (i.e. Navigation, AroundView Monitoring, etc.) as well as a very reliable vehicle with above average gas mileage. The first thing I have found is that the comfort and cabin space of the vehicle is second to none. I am around 6'3" 215 lbs. and found that I fit comfortably in all of the seats in the vehicle. With that also comes a large cargo area that is amongst the largest in its class. I have read many reviews about the rogue which often commented on less than advertised mpg. but have found myself averaging a combined total ~29 mpg in the FWD version. I drive a combination of both highway and city. One thing that I have found is that the Eco button on the rogue can increase your mpg by ~2 mpg. As far as the ride goes, I have found it to be very smooth. I have read reviews commenting on the lack of power in the rogue and found them pretty comical. What would these people expect when buying a 4 cylinder vehicle. I switched over from driving a v8 Lincoln and have had no issues so far. Sure, the hp and torque on my rogue isn't going to perform like my old v8, but I wouldn't expect it to. The cabin noise when accelerating is hardly noticeable. The interior is very modern and I would highly recommend upgrading to the SV premium package if able. I had driven the SV without the premium package and wasn't impressed with what it had to offer. It seemed a little outdated to be honest. The premium package makes the interior pop and includes an upgraded touchscreen, navigation, aroundview monitoring, blind spot detection, and lane departure warning. I may have missed a few but that is what sticks out at me. The premium tech package is very user friendly and responsive as well. Overall, I wanted a very reliable vehicle that was had good gas mileage and was able to haul the larger items that my Fiance and I couldn't fit in our cars. We got all of that plus more. I am very happy with the rogue and would certainly pick this vehicle if I had to do it over again.
