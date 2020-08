Used 2015 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

Nissan of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida

Beautiful in fit, finish, and design, our One Owner, Clean Cafax 2015 Nissan Rogue S in Arctic Blue Metallic is a smart choice for those seeking versatility, utility, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 170hp connected to an advanced Xtronic CVT. With this Front Wheel Drive SUV, skip filling up as often with a stunning near 33mpg on the highway plus enjoy the look of great looking wheels and LED daytime running lights.You'll find the premium S interior is fitted with soft-touch materials and is loaded with amenities to fit your lifestyle. An advanced Drive-Assist Display, hands-free phone system, RearView Monitor, EZ-Flex seating system, and the class-exclusive Divide-N-Hide cargo system are a few of the features Rogue provides. You'll love the AM/FM/CD audio system that features a color display, four speakers, USB connection port and even streaming audio via Bluetooth technology!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Rogue S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNMAT2MT2FP590701

Stock: 8590701T

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-17-2020