Used 2015 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

After reviewing and test driving compact SUV's in the same class over the past 2 months, I ultimately decided on the 2015 Rogue SV PWD with the Premium Package. For a great price, I was able to get all of the premium features that I wanted (i.e. Navigation, AroundView Monitoring, etc.) as well as a very reliable vehicle with above average gas mileage. The first thing I have found is that the comfort and cabin space of the vehicle is second to none. I am around 6'3" 215 lbs. and found that I fit comfortably in all of the seats in the vehicle. With that also comes a large cargo area that is amongst the largest in its class. I have read many reviews about the rogue which often commented on less than advertised mpg. but have found myself averaging a combined total ~29 mpg in the FWD version. I drive a combination of both highway and city. One thing that I have found is that the Eco button on the rogue can increase your mpg by ~2 mpg. As far as the ride goes, I have found it to be very smooth. I have read reviews commenting on the lack of power in the rogue and found them pretty comical. What would these people expect when buying a 4 cylinder vehicle. I switched over from driving a v8 Lincoln and have had no issues so far. Sure, the hp and torque on my rogue isn't going to perform like my old v8, but I wouldn't expect it to. The cabin noise when accelerating is hardly noticeable. The interior is very modern and I would highly recommend upgrading to the SV premium package if able. I had driven the SV without the premium package and wasn't impressed with what it had to offer. It seemed a little outdated to be honest. The premium package makes the interior pop and includes an upgraded touchscreen, navigation, aroundview monitoring, blind spot detection, and lane departure warning. I may have missed a few but that is what sticks out at me. The premium tech package is very user friendly and responsive as well. Overall, I wanted a very reliable vehicle that was had good gas mileage and was able to haul the larger items that my Fiance and I couldn't fit in our cars. We got all of that plus more. I am very happy with the rogue and would certainly pick this vehicle if I had to do it over again.

