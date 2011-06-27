Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,128
|$10,173
|$12,176
|Clean
|$7,898
|$9,876
|$11,803
|Average
|$7,437
|$9,282
|$11,058
|Rough
|$6,975
|$8,689
|$10,312
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,193
|$11,411
|$13,584
|Clean
|$8,933
|$11,078
|$13,168
|Average
|$8,411
|$10,412
|$12,336
|Rough
|$7,889
|$9,746
|$11,505
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,516
|$10,619
|$12,680
|Clean
|$8,274
|$10,309
|$12,292
|Average
|$7,791
|$9,690
|$11,515
|Rough
|$7,308
|$9,070
|$10,739
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,095
|$12,363
|$14,585
|Clean
|$9,808
|$12,002
|$14,139
|Average
|$9,236
|$11,281
|$13,246
|Rough
|$8,663
|$10,559
|$12,353