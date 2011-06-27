  1. Home
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)415.0/514.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
All Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Entertainment Packageyes
Interior Package Byes
Accessory FUSE Handsfree Link System with USB Portyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
Accessory Tonneau Coveryes
Accessory All Weather Floormatsyes
Cargo Packageyes
Interior Package Ayes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Fog Lampsyes
Accessory Mudguards Front and Rearyes
Protection Packageyes
Wind Deflector Packageyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Gross weight4795 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1521 lbs.
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume138.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Mica
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
