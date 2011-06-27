Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
Very reliable
Purchased at 37,000 and still running at 114,000 with no signs of slowing down. Not a very FUN car to drive with the 4 cyl. but its been very reliable and smooth on the highway. Gas mileage has been good too. Will be sad to see her go
Reliable Car
I have had the Galant for four years now and it has served as a reliable car. The only complaint I have is that the fuel economy has gone from about 27 mph to 21 mpg over these years.
Not too bad, but wouldn't recommend
I bought this car brand new off the lot. I didn't have any problems for a very long time; just normal maint. ~110K my transmission died w/ no previous indications there was a problem. Replaced a cracked radiator @ ~90K. Never replaced windshield or headlights. 4 things I've always complained about. 1.The LCD display on the CD player is nearly impossible to read. 2.The fact that the CD player tells you when it's too hot is an extremely bad design flaw. 3. The top coat on door handles & side mirrors is gone. 4. Upholstery all the way up to the window? Terrible place to have fabric after 9 years of resting your arm there. Vinyl on my next car, please...
Very safe and efficient car
I love this car, it is very fuel efficient and extremely low maintanence. Recommend it to new buyers looking for a cheap deal.
Favorite Car Yet
I bought this car new, .3 miles on it. It's been a great car to drive. It handles very well (GTZ has sport suspension), and has a good amount of go when I want it. I have driven this car like I stole it from day one and it has taken most of the abuse. I have replaced the rear bearings once at about 90k, caused by cheesy caps on the inside of the rear hub rusting out. Blew up torque converter around 120k resulting in replacement boneyard trans (very, very rare issue, probably my fault). I have almost 180k on it now, getting some rust, need some bushings, O2 sensor, haven't replaced timing belt ever. Still starts and accelerates like the day I bought it every time.
