Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Galant LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,470
|$1,696
|Clean
|$938
|$1,300
|$1,500
|Average
|$688
|$960
|$1,108
|Rough
|$438
|$620
|$715
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Galant ES V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,160
|$1,505
|$1,696
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,331
|$1,500
|Average
|$751
|$982
|$1,108
|Rough
|$478
|$634
|$715
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,032
|$1,459
|$1,696
|Clean
|$910
|$1,290
|$1,500
|Average
|$667
|$953
|$1,108
|Rough
|$425
|$615
|$715
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$976
|$1,440
|$1,696
|Clean
|$861
|$1,274
|$1,500
|Average
|$631
|$941
|$1,108
|Rough
|$402
|$607
|$715
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Galant GTZ 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,323
|$1,660
|$1,851
|Clean
|$1,167
|$1,468
|$1,636
|Average
|$856
|$1,084
|$1,208
|Rough
|$545
|$700
|$780