Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

29 listings
Galant Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS in Silver
    2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS

    142,281 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    93,293 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,500

  • 2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    62,553 miles

    $4,999

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    228,171 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    $235 Below Market
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Off White/Cream
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    133,364 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,480

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    137,666 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    182,037 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,950

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    116,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $1,311 Below Market
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    158,251 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $448 Below Market
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    49,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Light Green
    2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    76,149 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,800

  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE in Silver
    2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    134,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,899

  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    150,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,880

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE in White
    2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    83,839 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition

    85,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    108,735 miles

    $7,998

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Galant searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant

Overall Consumer Rating
3.819 Reviews
  • 5
    (21%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 3
    (37%)
Excellent Car - Very Reliable
MitsuMan2010,05/11/2010
This is my third Galant and the first of generation/body style. Also it's the third galant I have driven over 200,000 miles without any major fixes whatsoever. I will be straight up honest with all of you. As a mechanic I have seen so many failures because of lack of simple maintainance!! 95% of people do not follow the maintainance recomendations of these vehicles and cause their own vehicles to fail. All of my cars have had their 30, 60, 90 services and have always performed properly. I also have a 3000GT-VR4 for a weekend fun car and it has 160,000 miles and all original everything inlcuding the clutch! Mitsubishi makes a quality vehicle, properly taken care of will certainly last.
