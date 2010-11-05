Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

This is my third Galant and the first of generation/body style. Also it's the third galant I have driven over 200,000 miles without any major fixes whatsoever. I will be straight up honest with all of you. As a mechanic I have seen so many failures because of lack of simple maintainance!! 95% of people do not follow the maintainance recomendations of these vehicles and cause their own vehicles to fail. All of my cars have had their 30, 60, 90 services and have always performed properly. I also have a 3000GT-VR4 for a weekend fun car and it has 160,000 miles and all original everything inlcuding the clutch! Mitsubishi makes a quality vehicle, properly taken care of will certainly last.

