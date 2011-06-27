Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant DE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Caffe Latte Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
