Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,412
|$1,779
|Clean
|$651
|$1,245
|$1,569
|Average
|$473
|$912
|$1,149
|Rough
|$295
|$579
|$730
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Galant LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$755
|$1,418
|$1,779
|Clean
|$664
|$1,251
|$1,569
|Average
|$483
|$916
|$1,149
|Rough
|$301
|$581
|$730
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$648
|$1,381
|$1,779
|Clean
|$570
|$1,218
|$1,569
|Average
|$414
|$892
|$1,149
|Rough
|$259
|$566
|$730