Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,363
|$1,777
|Clean
|$527
|$1,202
|$1,567
|Average
|$383
|$880
|$1,147
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$727
