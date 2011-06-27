  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Eclipse
Overview
See Eclipse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Measurements
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Length170.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • Amazon Blue Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Modena Silver Metallic
  • Maranello Red
  • La Salle Silver Metallic
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
See Eclipse Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles