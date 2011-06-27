Used 1991 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

Best car ever Van , 09/10/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Eclipse/Talon. Very dependable, awesome power when needed and fantastic gas mileage when just putting to work and back. Great, classic, aggressive sports car lines, yet kind of a sleeper look. The AWD version is perfect in snowy climates and on the big circular freeway on ramps. Handles like a dream! Nice interior for two, although both of my kids have ridden in the back seat many times when they were younger. Hatchback gives plenty of room for groceries or reasonable luggage. Report Abuse

Yeah, I have one... no you can't drive it tim , 11/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car is now 17 years old, but still has the guts and get up to smoke mustangs etc. I've had to replace nothing other than a clutch and the hatchback door struts. The car handles like it's on rails. What a joy to own and drive ! And heck it gets great fuel mileage to boot. If you want a really nice car that got some jam under the hood and has the reliability of a locomotive buy one, if you can find one that is.

Great looking car, crummy reliability Eddie , 05/02/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Mitsubishi was great for the first three years, but after that it was all downhill. My car had two broken timming belts (the original one at 50,000 miles and the third one at 150,000 miles) and I needed to replace the spark plug wires three times. I hate the crappy automatic belts. It is kind of fun to drive, though is it not so great taking off when the ground is wet. The paint job is terrible. The very few '91 Eclipses that are still running look pretty bad. I tried to maintain my paint but lost the battle after 6 years (my Nissan truck which always slept outside still looks new). My Eclipse has been sitting broken in my garage for the past 4 years.

Big performance in a small engine Jaystin , 09/22/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I installed a 2 1/2 exhaust from the turbo back to a 5" muffler, Open Air intake, ngk plugs & wires, kyb agx ajustable suspension, indiglo gauges. This car will break all 4 tires loose on dry pavement, & has beaten many camaros & mustangs.