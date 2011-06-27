Overall rating

People consider a compact car for many reasons, mostly practicality and value. After all, a compact vehicle has a low entry-level price point, is easy to park no matter where you go, and fuel-efficient enough to get you there without blowing next month's budget. Although many compacts are appealing on a logical level, they are often missing elements that prevent a truly emotional connection. If you buy a 2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop, though, those elements are fully intact.

The 2017 Mini Hardtop is not like other compact cars. It packages the intrinsic strengths of a compact and injects them with a healthy shot of excitement, a rare combination in this price class. Much of the excitement comes from the three available turbocharged engines. The base Cooper's 134-horsepower three-cylinder is surprisingly peppy, while the Cooper JCW pumps out nearly 100 more hp.

The key for us, though, is the customization factor. The Hardtop's affordable base price is really just a jumping-off point for a seemingly endless options list, which really allows you to make the Convertible your own. If you want snazzy 18-inch wheels to replace the standard 15-inch rims, you can have that. If you want full leather upholstery, side mirrors painted like the British flag or adaptive suspension dampers to tailor your driving style, you can have all that, too. Just be prepared to pay a little bit extra. Or maybe a big bit extra, depending on how far you go.

The Mini Hardtop is tops for customization and style, but a few other subcompacts might be worth your while to check out. The Ford Fiesta is plenty practical but still reasonably fun to drive, especially if you get the high-octane ST variant. The Italian flair of the Fiat 500 can't be ignored, and the energetic Abarth version is sure to put a smile on your face. If you don't mind going slightly bigger, the Volkswagen Golf and Golf GTI, Ford Focus and Focus ST, and Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ twins will all fuel your desire for a sporty car with a manageable size. Even with all these strong choices, though, it's hard to ignore the charm and fun offered by the 2017 Mini Hardtop. It is really that good.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Mini Hardtop include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

In government crash tests, the two-door Hardtop received four out of five possible stars for overall protection, with four stars for total front-crash protection and four stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Hardtop hatchback its top score of Good in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap front-impact crash tests, as well as a Good score in the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, several Mini Hardtops with summer tires have come to a halt from 60 mph between 113 and 116 feet. These stopping distances are good for the class but a little underwhelming given the summer-rated tires. However, a Convertible Cooper S with Pirelli P Zero summer tires came to a stop in an astounding 101 feet. Although we haven't tested a Hardtop with all-season tires, we expect them to come to a stop about 15 feet longer than those equipped with summer tires.