2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door

MSRP from $23,400 - $27,400
MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
MSRP$24,250
Edmunds suggests you pay$22,461
1 for sale near you

2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Four-door layout provides functionality and rear-seat space
  • Nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road
  • Lots of available add-ons allow for personalization
  • Interior looks classy and upscale
  • Ride can be stiff and jittery, especially with larger tires
  • More expensive than most rivals
  • The Mini Hardtop 4 Door returns mostly unchanged for 2021
  • Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced in 2014
2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for MINI Hardtop 4 Door
    2018
    2017

    Features & Specs

    Cooper S 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    Cooper S 4dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$27,400
    MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Cooper 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    Cooper 4dr Hatchback
    1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$23,400
    MPG 26 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
    Cooper Oxford 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    Cooper Oxford 4dr Hatchback
    1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$23,400
    MPG 26 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
    See all 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Hardtop 4 Door both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Hardtop 4 Door fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Hardtop 4 Door gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Hardtop 4 Door has 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Hardtop 4 Door. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door:

    • The Mini Hardtop 4 Door returns mostly unchanged for 2021
    • Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced in 2014
    Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door reliable?

    To determine whether the MINI Hardtop 4 Door is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Hardtop 4 Door. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Hardtop 4 Door's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Hardtop 4 Door is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

    The least-expensive 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.

    Other versions include:

    • Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,400
    • Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,400
    • Cooper Oxford 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,400
    What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

    If you're interested in the MINI Hardtop 4 Door, the next question is, which Hardtop 4 Door model is right for you? Hardtop 4 Door variants include Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper Oxford 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Hardtop 4 Door models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door

    2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Overview

    The 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is offered in the following submodels: Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback. Available styles include Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper Oxford 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M).

    What do people think of the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Hardtop 4 Door.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Hardtop 4 Door featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

