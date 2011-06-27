2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
|MSRP
|$24,250
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$22,461
2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Review
- Four-door layout provides functionality and rear-seat space
- Nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road
- Lots of available add-ons allow for personalization
- Interior looks classy and upscale
- Ride can be stiff and jittery, especially with larger tires
- More expensive than most rivals
- The Mini Hardtop 4 Door returns mostly unchanged for 2021
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced in 2014
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Cooper S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$27,400
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$23,400
|MPG
|26 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cooper Oxford 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$23,400
|MPG
|26 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
FAQ
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?
What's new in the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door:
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door reliable?
Is the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
The least-expensive 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,400
- Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,400
- Cooper Oxford 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,400
What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
More about the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Overview
The 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is offered in the following submodels: Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback. Available styles include Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper Oxford 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Hardtop 4 Door.
What's a good price for a New 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
Which 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Doors are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door for sale near. There are currently 88 new 2021 Hardtop 4 Doors listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,400 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,485 on a used or CPO 2021 Hardtop 4 Door available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Doors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new MINI Hardtop 4 Door for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,626.
Find a new MINI for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,586.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
