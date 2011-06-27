Estimated values
2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,269
|$13,933
|$15,691
|Clean
|$11,973
|$13,588
|$15,286
|Average
|$11,382
|$12,897
|$14,475
|Rough
|$10,790
|$12,206
|$13,665
Estimated values
2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,856
|$16,521
|$18,281
|Clean
|$14,498
|$16,112
|$17,809
|Average
|$13,782
|$15,292
|$16,864
|Rough
|$13,065
|$14,473
|$15,920