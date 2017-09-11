2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Review
Pros & Cons
- Four-door layout provides more functionality and rear seat space
- Nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road
- Lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization
- Interior looks classy and upscale
- Ride can be stiff and jittery, especially with larger tires
- More expensive than most rivals
- Manual transmission has a vague clutch and shifter
- 1.5-liter and automatic transmission combo is clunky at low speeds
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Hardtop 4 Door does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Mini generally does not compromise on style and passion. But the 2018 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door compromises, just a little bit, to achieve some needed practicality. It trades the Mini Cooper's traditional two-door, short-roof proportions for a longer, four-door profile. The benefits are obvious: a larger rear seat (1.5 inches more leg room) and more cargo volume (4.4 cubic feet).
But the core tenets of Mini still remain. Two peppy turbocharged engines are available: a 1.5-liter three-cylinder (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet) in the Cooper and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) in the Cooper S. Both engines — mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission (naturally, an automatic is available) — provide smooth power while being fairly economical. Handling remains sharp and nimble, even with the 4 Door's added size and weight.
But the real fun for Mini owners lies in the build process. The four-door Hardtop's base price is a jumping-off point for an options list that includes stylish 18-inch wheels, an adjustable suspension, leather upholstery, colorful interior trims, and painted roof motifs such as a chequered flag or Union Jack. All of these options are fun and dizzying. Just be prepared to pay to play.
2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door models
Unlike the two-door Mini Cooper, with its top-spec John Cooper Works variant and corresponding price tag, the 2018 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door is only available in Cooper and Cooper S versions. Base model Cooper is a stylish economy car, while the S features performance chops, thanks to its larger engine and standard drive modes. Either way, both cars can be optioned with a myriad of paint, interior and driver assist functions.
All Cooper models come standard with 15-inch alloy wheels, an electronic limited-slip differential, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, remote locking/unlocking, keyless ignition, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, cruise control, height-adjustable front seats, a center armrest,premium simulated leather upholstery and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. Technology highlights include Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration, a 6.5-inch display screen, and a six-speaker sound system with HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary input jack. Powering the standard Cooper is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 hp, 162 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed manual transmission that drives the front wheels. A six-speed automatic is optional.
The Cooper S adds a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft), a hood scoop, dual center-mounted exhaust tips, 16-inch wheels with run-flat tires (regular tires are optional), LED foglights, sport seats and adjustable driving modes.
Although there are many stand-alone options, most are bundled into packages. The Premium package consists of keyless entry, a dual-pane sunroof and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The Sport package includes adjustable dampers, larger wheels, sport seats, adjustable driving modes and LED headlights. The Technology package bundles front parking sensors, a navigation system and a larger 8.8-inch display screen. The Fully Loaded package combines all three packages, while a separate Cold Weather package adds auto-dimming mirrors, power-folding exterior mirrors and heated front seats.
Two John Cooper Works packages change the look and feel of the car. The JCW Exterior Package adds an aero kit, black-painted 17-inch alloy wheels, Performance Control sport software calibration to the drivetrain and stability control systems, and a spoiler over the hatch. The JCW Interior Package features JCW-specific leather steering wheel, stainless steel pedal trim and door sills, sportier seats and an anthracite headliner.
For traditionalists, the Mini Seven Edition package adds hood stripes, 17-inch Seven Edition specific two-tone wheels, silver roof and mirror caps, Mini Seven badging, a black/malt brown interior color combination, door sills and piano-black interior trim surfaces.
Other available features include a head-up display, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control and cloth or leather upholstery. Even more personalization is available through a large selection of custom details such as hood stripes, contrasting hardtop roof colors and special interior trim pieces.
Trim tested
Driving8.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Hardtop 4 Door models:
- Parking Assistant
- Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Hardtop into the space with minimal driver input.
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Sounds an alert as the Hardtop approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Maintains a set distance between the Hardtop and the vehicle in front while the cruise control system is active.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Hardtop 4 Door
Related Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman