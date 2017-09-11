Overall rating 7.8 / 10

Mini generally does not compromise on style and passion. But the 2018 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door compromises, just a little bit, to achieve some needed practicality. It trades the Mini Cooper's traditional two-door, short-roof proportions for a longer, four-door profile. The benefits are obvious: a larger rear seat (1.5 inches more leg room) and more cargo volume (4.4 cubic feet).

But the core tenets of Mini still remain. Two peppy turbocharged engines are available: a 1.5-liter three-cylinder (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet) in the Cooper and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) in the Cooper S. Both engines — mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission (naturally, an automatic is available) — provide smooth power while being fairly economical. Handling remains sharp and nimble, even with the 4 Door's added size and weight.

But the real fun for Mini owners lies in the build process. The four-door Hardtop's base price is a jumping-off point for an options list that includes stylish 18-inch wheels, an adjustable suspension, leather upholstery, colorful interior trims, and painted roof motifs such as a chequered flag or Union Jack. All of these options are fun and dizzying. Just be prepared to pay to play.