Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door for Sale Near Me

- 22,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,998
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Panoramic Moonroof, Storage Package, MINI Excitement Package, Cold Weather Package, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C55H2D32379
Stock: SH2D32379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 17,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,450$3,932 Below Market
MINI of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
MINI of Mt. Laurel is very proud to offer this wonderful 2017 MINI Cooper S Gray with the following features:Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, MINI Excitement Package, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Premium Package, Sport Package, Storage Package, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tentacle Spoke Silver, White Turn-Signal Lights. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 762 miles below market average! Certified. MINI Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateMINI of Mt Laurel is a proud member of the Holman Organization. For over 95 years, we have built long-lasting relationships and have welcomed thousands of people into the Holman family. Come see why being a part of the Holman family is so special. Visit us at www.holmanauto.com or schedule a test drive today with one of our expert Motoring Advisors!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C3XH2B64284
Stock: H2B64284
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 15,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$5,877 Below Market
MINI of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2017 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door 4dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Thunder Gray Metallic with a Carbon Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, , SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front Center Armrest with Storage, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C36H2F48868
Stock: M62787
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,768 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,995$3,878 Below Market
Blasius Preowned Auto Sales - Waterbury / Connecticut
Midnight Black Metallic 2017 MINI Cooper S FWD 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo ONE OWNER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, WARRANTY INCLUDED, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 3031 miles below market average!STOP BY FOR A HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY!Reviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C32H2F48706
Stock: U4838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 27,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,500$2,682 Below Market
Auto Connection of Lancaster - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
This vehicle is Auto Connection NO-HASSLE GUARANTEED LOW PRICE with NO HIDDEN CHARGES! Visit Auto Connection of Lancaster online at Auto-Connection.com and call 717-824-3789 or email sales@aclcars.com to schedule your test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C31H2D58187
Stock: D58187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,396$3,231 Below Market
Lexus of Marin - San Rafael / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C3XH2F78606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,290$3,748 Below Market
MINI of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2017 MINI Cooper Hardtop 4 Door 4dr features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White Silver Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Wheels: 15 x 5.5 Heli Spoke Silver, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Tailpipe finisher: polished Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C32H2F77966
Stock: M62780
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 35,910 milesGreat Deal
$17,998$4,045 Below Market
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
EPA 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, LOW MILES - 35,910! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, SATELLITE RADIO, JCW LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Panoramic Moonroof, Storage Package, MINI Excitement Package, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE auto-dimming rearview mirror, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, ALL-SEASON TIRES. MINI Cooper S with Pepper White exterior and Carbon Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 189 HP at 4700 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleWHO WE AREMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C56H2D32276
Stock: XH50376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,471$10,390 Below Market
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Fully Loaded Sport Package Technology Package Premium Package Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Wheels: 17" X 7" Cosmos Spoke Black Panoramic Moonroof Parking Assistant Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Led Headlights Sun/Moonroof Dynamic Damper Control Heated Front Seats Melting Silver Metallic Mini Driving Modes Rear View Camera Navigation System Sport Seats Comfort Access Keyless Entry Mini Excitement Package Storage Package White Turn-Signal Lights Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Carbon Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Mini of Stevens Creek is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper only has 33,463mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This MINI includes: TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T PANORAMIC MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System DYNAMIC DAMPER CONTROL Active Suspension PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Sun/Moonroof Premium Sound System Dual Moonroof PARKING ASSISTANT Automatic Parking SPORT SEATS Bucket Seats FULLY LOADED Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Navigation System Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Daytime Running Lights Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Tires - Rear Performance Sun/Moonroof Premium Sound System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Active Suspension MP3 Player Dual Moonroof Bucket Seats Headlights-Auto-Leveling CARBON BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats MINI EXCITEMENT PACKAGE SPORT PACKAGE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tires - Rear Performance Active Suspension Bucket Seats Headlights-Auto-Leveling MELTING SILVER METALLIC REAR VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY Keyless Start Power Door Locks Keyless Entry LED HEADLIGHTS Daytime Running Lights Headlights-Auto-Leveling WHITE TURN-SIGNAL LIGHTS TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Smart Device Integration Navigation System Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player STORAGE PACKAGE MINI DRIVING MODES WHEELS: 17 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status. The MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper is economically and environmentally smart. MINI clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. One of the best things about this MINI Hardtop 4 Door is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This MINI Hardtop 4 Door offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C37H2F77042
Stock: H2F77042
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 19,234 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,500$3,787 Below Market
CarLotz Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C30H2F78307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,181 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,760
MINI of Austin - Austin / Texas
This 2017 MINI Cooper Hardtop 4 Door 4dr features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Deep Blue Metallic with a Carbon Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C51H2E18745
Stock: OE18745P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 34,090 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,400$3,144 Below Market
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C37H2F48359
Stock: 8359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,899$3,663 Below Market
MINI of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
Mini of Santa Monica is pleased to present for sale this 2017 MINI Cooper S as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the Silver exterior and interior. This vehicle is well equipped with many features including: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Loop Spoke Silver. 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo 6-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Call MINI of Santa Monica to book your test drive today, 424-581-6464. We welcome all trade-ins.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C55H2D32060
Stock: U1340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 47,321 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,995$3,850 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C53H2E19072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,500$3,401 Below Market
MINI of Marin - Corte Madera / California
MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceModel: Cooper S 4-Door HardtopColor: Electric Blue MetallicUpholstery: Carbon Black LeatheretteOptions: Cold Weather Package - Auto-dimming mirrors - Heated front seats Premium Package - Comfort Access keyless entry - Panoramic moonroof - Storage package - MINI Excitement Package - harman/kardon Premium System STEPTRONIC Automatic Trans. Multifunction steering wheel 16 Victory Spoke Black wheels Tire pressure monitor Power-Folding Mirrors Black Roof and Mirror Caps Roof rails Floor mats Auto-dimming rearview mirror Center armrest Headliner in Anthracite Interior Style Fiber Alloy MINI Driving Modes Fog lights Rain sensor and auto headlight Automatic climate control Dynamic Cruise Control On-board computer SiriusXM Radio Media Display MINI Connected Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Daytime driving lights -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C30H2F48378
Stock: 3856
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 10,116 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,490$1,369 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Carbon Black; Diamond Cloth/Leather Upholstery Leather Seats Midnight Black Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S is the one! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C39H2F49660
Stock: H2F49660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 41,667 milesGood Deal
$24,985$4,241 Below Market
Sandy Sansing BMW - Pensacola / Florida
**LOCATED AT BMW- MINI *8504771855 FULLY LOADED*****PREMIUM*****SPORT *TECHNOLOGY *JCW INTERIOR AND WIRED PACKAGES HEATED FRONTS *HEADS UP DISPLAY *CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Blue 2017 MINI Cooper SFWD 6-Speed 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo SANDY SANSING BMW, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, BOUGHT TRADED AND MAINTAINED AT SANDY SANSING BMW, LOW MILES, ****SANDYSANSINGBMW.COM****, Anthracite Headliner, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Double Stripe Cloth, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, John Cooper Works Interior Package, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Sport Package, Storage Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tentacle Spoke Silver, White Turn-Signal Lights, Wired Package.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4400 miles below market average!Reviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C3XH2F49683
Stock: M5925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 40,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,998$3,141 Below Market
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C59H2D32532
Stock: 19261755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
