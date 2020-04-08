Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    22,539 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Silver
    certified

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    17,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,450

    $3,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Gray
    certified

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    15,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $5,877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Black
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    20,768 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $3,878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper in Dark Green
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper

    27,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $2,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper in Black
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper

    18,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,396

    $3,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper in Silver
    certified

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper

    25,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,290

    $3,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    35,910 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $4,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper in Silver
    certified

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper

    33,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,471

    $10,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper

    19,234 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $3,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper

    19,181 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,760

    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Red
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    34,090 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,400

    $3,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    37,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,899

    $3,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper

    47,321 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $3,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    19,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,500

    $3,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Black
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    10,116 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,490

    $1,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Light Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    41,667 miles
    Good Deal

    $24,985

    $4,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S

    40,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,998

    $3,141 Below Market
    Details

