Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 19,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,712$3,314 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
White Silver Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Carbon Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C51J2F79442
Stock: J2F79442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 15,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,700$3,611 Below Market
MINI of Universal City - North Hollywood / California
Options Cold Weather Package Premium Package Technology Package JCW Interior Package JCW Exterior Package 18 JCW Cup Spoke two-tone 8-Spd Sport Auto Transmission Interior surface Piano Black Color Line Glowing Red LED Fog Lights LED Headlights w/ Cornering MINI Head-Up Display
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C51J2F49756
Stock: M3783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2020
- 22,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,557$2,600 Below Market
Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Huntington Beach - Huntington Beach / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 27/35 City/Highway MPG Exclusively at Norm Reeves we also include a 5 day trial exchange. We are happy to provide you with a copy of the Carfax, vehicle inspection, and completed services upon request. Call us today for any additional details or to arrange a test drive today.This vehicle had a comprehensive inspection performed by a Honda Trained ASE certified technician. It is now covered by our exclusive 5 month or 5,000 mile zero deductible Powertrain warranty and a 5 day trial exchange. We are happy to provide you with a copy of the Carfax, vehicle inspection, and completed services upon request. Call us today for any additional details or to arrange a test drive today. At Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach we offer an exclusive market price comparison upon request for every used vehicle we sell. Ask for a copy of your report and an explanation of how Internet Direct Pricing can save you time and money on your next purchase. Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach is a 10 Time Honda Presidents Award winner for sales, satisfaction and service excellence. Our Service Department has been awarded an additional 10 times for outstanding Customer Service Experience. Currently, A GOOGLE rated 4.7 Star business. Proud to have served Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Westminster, Seal Beach, Garden Grove, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna and all of Orange County for over 20 years. Part of The Norm Reeves family of Honda dealerships, the Number 1 Volume Honda Dealer in the World!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C50J2F80548
Stock: 998706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 14,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,995$5,071 Below Market
MINI of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2018 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door 4dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Midnight Black with a Carbon Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, , SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Smart device integration: MINI Connected Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C52J2F51094
Stock: M62776
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 24,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,888$2,545 Below Market
Gladstone Mitsubishi - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C52J2F79319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,000$2,022 Below Market
Passport MINI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
***SUNROOF***HARMAN KARDON SOUND***LED HEADLIGHTS***COLD WEATHER/ PREMIUM PACKAGES***SATELLITE RADIO***Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, LED Headlights, MINI Excitement Package, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Premium Package, Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 MINI Cooper S Thunder Gray Metallic1 Owner CARFAX CERTIFIED!! # 1 Pre-Owned MINI Dealer in the USA! If we don't have it in stock, we can probably find it for you. Call today! Or visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C51J2F51331
Stock: P15467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 17,663 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,346
DeMontrond Mazda - Webster / Texas
Recent Arrival! WARRANTY FOREVER!!! .... 2018 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. MINI Cooper -WARRANTY FOREVER-, -LEATHER SEATING-, -ALLOY WHEELS-, -SUNROOF/MOONROOF PACKAGE-, 4D Hatchback, 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo, 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, Moonwalk Gray Metallic, Carbon Black w/SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery or SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery (7KM), Alloy wheels. All pricing includes Captive Cash. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C53J2F81290
Stock: MZ10524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 2,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,719$2,057 Below Market
Hendrick MINI - Charlotte / North Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! MINI Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 2,264! Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Turbo, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, FULLY LOADED.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Chrome Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESFULLY LOADED Premium Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Panoramic Moonroof, Storage Package, MINI Excitement Package, Sport Package, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tentacle Spoke Silver Style 500, Tires: 205/45R17, Dynamic Damper Control, White Turn-Signal Lights, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, Technology Package, Wired Package, 8.8" widescreen and MINI touch controller, Parking Assistant w/Front & Rear PDC, Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected XL, Navigation System, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE auto-dimming rearview mirror, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO 1 year All Access subscription, UNIVERSAL GARAGE-DOOR OPENER, ALL-SEASON TIRES. Comprehensive Inspection by MINI technicians, and only factory-authorized parts are used for repairs Let's Motor! Experience MINI at the #1 rated MINI dealership in the nation, Hendrick MINI! We are Charlotte's exclusive New & Certified Pre-owned MINI Dealer. Visit us at 7036 East Independence Blvd Charlotte, NC 28227 or on our website www.hendrickmini.com, "like" us on Facebook and follow us @HendrickMINI on Twitter. Winners of MINI's highest honor The MINI Motoring Cup 2010 & 2012!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C5XJ2F51344
Stock: MP3242
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 18,793 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,682$2,221 Below Market
Hennessy Buick GMC - Morrow / Georgia
2018 MINI Cooper, Factory Leather Seating, 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5' Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Hennessy of Southlake is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2018 MINI Cooper, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in British Racing Green Metallic over Carbon Black w/Diamond Cloth/Leather Upholstery inside. It comes well appointed, is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Hennessy is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City. If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C5XJ2F79116
Stock: WF79116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 13,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,780
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C54J2F81718
Stock: 10444294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper29,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,995$2,013 Below Market
MINI of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2018 MINI Cooper Hardtop 4 Door 4dr features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pepper White with a Carbon Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Wheels: 15 x 5.5 Heli Spoke Silver, Front Bucket Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Tailpipe finisher: polished, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C50J2F80503
Stock: M62746
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper19,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,897$1,361 Below Market
Global Imports MINI - Chamblee / Georgia
This 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper comes complete with features such as Premium package, Panoramic moonroof, Rear view camera, Park distance control, Smart device integration, Rear parking aid, Rain sensing wipers, Dynamic cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, Comfort access keyless entry, and much more! This One Owner vehicle has a Clean Carfax. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Global Imports MINI/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C54J2F81685
Stock: BJ2F81685
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 28,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,900$2,574 Below Market
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
2018 Mini Cooper. Automatic, pano sunroof, leather seating, heated seats, call Matt 216-496-2711. We take trade ins and offer financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C56J2F80165
Stock: 0165c
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,485$825 Below Market
MINI of the Main Line - Bala Cynwyd / Pennsylvania
Blazing Red Metallic 2018 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L 16V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! 23/32 City/Highway MPGView the rest of our inventory at: WWW.MINIMAINLINE.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C59J2B64557
Stock: M1057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 67,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,995
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sport Package Wheels: 18" X 7.0" Mini Yours 2-Tone Vanity Spoke Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Panoramic Moonroof Black Pearl; Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery Led Headlights Sun/Moonroof Dynamic Damper Control Midnight Black Metallic Mini Driving Modes Fiber Alloy Mini Yours Interior Style Sport Seats Chrome Line Exterior Chrome Line Interior Mini Excitement Package Chrome Mirror Caps White Turn-Signal Lights Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Run-Flat Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU1C57J2F79817
Stock: J2F79817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 14,723 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,989$394 Below Market
Midway Automotive - Abington / Massachusetts
Blazing Red Metallic 2018 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY REPORT, FACTORY WARRANTY REMIANING, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Cold Weather Package, Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black.Odometer is 5981 miles below market average!.......SEVERAL FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE....Call to schedule a test drive today!! YOU can buy a vehicle at MIDWAY AUTOMOTIVE in Abington, MA with CONFIDENCE and PEACE OF MIND. All vehicles include ONE key. *** Go to www.midwayautomotive.com for our full inventory with free CARFAX REPORT on every car we have in stock. ..OUR PRICES ARE COMPETITIVE and WE WOULD LOVE TO TAKE YOUR TRADE...***....(navigation data discs and cards may not be included) THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C50J2F50252
Stock: 23749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 17,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,995$670 Below Market
MINI of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2018 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door 4dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonwalk Gray Metallic with a Carbon Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C5XJ2F50680
Stock: M62778
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 1,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,988
Kendall Audi Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Contact Kendall Audi VW Porsche today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S. This 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably MINI, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C59J2F49777
Stock: PTC1270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following MINI Hardtop 4 Door searches:
Related MINI Hardtop 4 Door info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used MINI Convertible Wichita KS
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe Durham NC
- Used MINI Clubman Newport News VA
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe Fredericksburg VA
- Used MINI Clubman Bradenton FL
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster Manchester NH
- Used MINI Clubman Riverside CA
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe Santa Ana CA
- Used MINI Clubman Baltimore MD
- Used MINI Convertible Manchester NH
Shop used model years by city
- Used MINI Countryman 2011 Providence RI
- Used MINI Countryman 2013 Tempe AZ
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2017 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento