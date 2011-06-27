Skip to main content
MSRP range: $27,900 - $31,900
Total MSRP$28,750
Edmunds suggests you pay$28,750
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Hardtop 4 Door both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Hardtop 4 Door has 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Hardtop 4 Door. Learn more

Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door reliable?

To determine whether the MINI Hardtop 4 Door is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Hardtop 4 Door. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Hardtop 4 Door's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Hardtop 4 Door is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

The least-expensive 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is the 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,900.

Other versions include:

  • Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,900
  • Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,400
  • Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $31,900
Learn more

What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

If you're interested in the MINI Hardtop 4 Door, the next question is, which Hardtop 4 Door model is right for you? Hardtop 4 Door variants include Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), and Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Hardtop 4 Door models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Overview

The 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is offered in the following submodels: Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback. Available styles include Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). MINI Hardtop 4 Door models are available with a 1.5 L-liter gas engine or a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 189 hp, depending on engine type. The 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual, 6-speed manual. The 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 Hardtop 4 Door.

2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)

What is the MPG of a 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
32 mpg compined MPG,
29 city MPG/38 highway MPG

2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)

2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)

EPA Est. MPG32
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.5 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase101.1 in.
Length158.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.1 in.
Curb Weight2892 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

