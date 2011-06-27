2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
MSRP range: $27,900 - $31,900
FAQ
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Hardtop 4 Door both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Hardtop 4 Door has 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Hardtop 4 Door. Learn more
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door reliable?
To determine whether the MINI Hardtop 4 Door is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Hardtop 4 Door. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Hardtop 4 Door's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Hardtop 4 Door is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
The least-expensive 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is the 2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,900
- Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,400
- Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $31,900
What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
If you're interested in the MINI Hardtop 4 Door, the next question is, which Hardtop 4 Door model is right for you? Hardtop 4 Door variants include Cooper S Classic 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), and Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Hardtop 4 Door models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
