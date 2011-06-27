Estimated values
2005 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,926
|$2,831
|$3,351
|Clean
|$1,735
|$2,555
|$3,018
|Average
|$1,355
|$2,002
|$2,352
|Rough
|$974
|$1,450
|$1,686
Estimated values
2005 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,767
|$3,992
|$4,696
|Clean
|$2,494
|$3,603
|$4,230
|Average
|$1,947
|$2,823
|$3,296
|Rough
|$1,400
|$2,044
|$2,363
Estimated values
2005 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,357
|$3,397
|$3,993
|Clean
|$2,124
|$3,065
|$3,596
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,402
|$2,803
|Rough
|$1,192
|$1,739
|$2,009
Estimated values
2005 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$3,384
|$4,011
|Clean
|$2,063
|$3,054
|$3,612
|Average
|$1,611
|$2,393
|$2,815
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,732
|$2,018