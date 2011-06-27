  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2005 MINI Cooper
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Cooper
5(86%)4(10%)3(3%)2(0%)1(1%)
4.8
264 reviews
Write a review
See all Coopers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,838 - $3,652
Used Cooper for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...53

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun to drive when I can

JaeC, 10/13/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

First off, this is a very fun car to drive. The wheels always sticks to the road and the supercharger helps with instant push on road. BMW has done a great job putting the car together but also failed horribly on some parts. German engineering is seen and felt every where, for better or for worse. (See 'Suggested Improvements')

Report Abuse

Love after test drive

LoveMINI, 02/26/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I spent extensive time researching MINI models and years, contacting dealerships, and ended up finding the perfect MINI from a private seller down the street. I spend an extensive amount of time driving due to work and a long-distance relationship, and have never been disappointed. I am a careful driver and take good care of my car, but made the mistake of using summer performance tires throughout the Wisconsin winter...still handled fabulously! There really is nothing this little car can't do; I read through thousands of reviews before purchasing, and while the dealership inconvenience and fairly high prices for repair remain true, I have had little to no problems otherwise

Report Abuse

Cute Car, Expensive up keep

redthirteen, 11/16/2010
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

I love the look of the Mini. I love driving the mini it actually makes driving in traffic fun. But once you have to fix something on your mini, it can be very expensive. Once your car is out of warranty, Mini USA refuses to take any responsibility for their cars. They will not fix even a manufacturers defect, and cover themselves by saying it is out of the 3 year warranty. They are cute cars but are not made to last.

Report Abuse

i luv my mini*

mini-bmw, 11/20/2010
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

i bought my mini s when he was 5 years old w/65k on him. no problems w/ole mini, 10k miles & 8 months later. we seem thirstier than usual in regards to drinking oil & water-no leaks found. the mini people are more expensive than others, but it's German. the BMW feel is felt throughout- quality, handling, throttle, & performance overall. its true w/the German autos; the harder you drive em, the better they perform. the kick down is nice-no problems passing others. holds the road well, rain or shine. i've had none of the issues others have mentioned. i dont think the mini was meant for stop & go traffic, it likes to run the roads. unlike others, i keep up on my maintenance. more than oil changes.

Report Abuse

2005 Mini S

Mini S, 09/21/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Let me first say that I love my Mini. I have never had another car that I felt this way about. I love the feel of it, the size, the leather interior, the ability to get an entire shopping cart in the back. It is fun to drive and has the power I want to get around. I have had some major mechanical problems: rear main seal replaced at 34K and now lost a valve at 39K. Seems problems that shouldn't come up at the mileage.

Report Abuse
12345...53
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Coopers for sale

Related Used 2005 MINI Cooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles