Estimated values
2004 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$2,652
|$3,153
|Clean
|$1,584
|$2,379
|$2,824
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,833
|$2,166
|Rough
|$845
|$1,287
|$1,508
Estimated values
2004 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,166
|$3,360
|$4,036
|Clean
|$1,940
|$3,014
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,488
|$2,322
|$2,772
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,631
|$1,930