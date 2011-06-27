1991 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$756 - $1,763
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No major changes to the 1991 Grand Marquis.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
ashley,09/17/2002
I'm 17 and I did own a 1990 Grand Marquis (my mom and dad bought it for me) until I was in a car accident and rear ended. This car was awesome and my friends and I all loved it. Its comfortable and reliable. This car saved my life when I got in my accident because it is big and heavy. I loved that car and I hop to get another one!!
Gregg,06/06/2008
I got this car for a steal. I get decent MPG for V8 and big boat. 20.77 avg mpg. No payment and a clean smooth ride = happy
james,02/01/2008
This is the most comfortable big body I've ever had and been in. Drives smoothly and you hardly feel a bump. If you tune up the engine and add some mods it will be one of the most fastest big bodys around
B. Smith,07/24/2002
This was my first car and I could not be happier with it. I got it with 200k miles on it and it now has 275k and is still running like a gem. The only major problem ever to occur was the tranny going out, but that was after 250k miles and me driving it very hard. This car is built like a rock and the body can take more than you could possibly imagine.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
