  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2010 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Barcalounger seats, spacious interior with six-passenger capacity, big trunk, optional cassette player.
  • Barcalounger seats, ancient design, nautical handling, anemic V8, poor fuel economy, being mistaken for a livery driver.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$10,850
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis hasn't really changed since the Internet went mainstream. If your heart is set on one, buy a used example and save yourself a lot of money.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis is the sort of car that completely validates this Web site's existence. Get a load of the marketing spin in Mercury's official description. "Most standard horsepower in its class," reads the company fact sheet. What they conveniently fail to mention is that the Grand Marquis and its underperforming 224-horsepower V8 are in a class of one -- there's nothing to compete against. Don't listen to Mercury; listen to us. The hoary Grand Marquis is a couple decades past its prime.

As the only remaining rear-drive, full-size body-on-frame sedan other than the related Lincoln Town Car, the "MGM" has simplicity and proven dependability working in its favor. Otherwise, the livery and law-enforcement sectors wouldn't have leaned so heavily on the Grand Marquis and its now-defunct Ford Crown Victoria twin. The MGM also has six-passenger seating and a colossal 20.6-cubic-foot trunk. But there are good reasons why cars are no longer built like this big old Mercury.

Let's start with that V8 -- you know, the one with the most standard horsepower in its class. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find a V6-powered sedan these days that makes fewer than the MGM's 224 hp. The similarly outdated Chevy Impala has a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 211 hp, and the lackluster Kia Optima offers a 2.7-liter V6 with 194 horses. Maybe you could dig up a couple other examples if you tried. But here's the reality: Every reasonably competitive V6-powered sedan on the market has more power than the Grand Marquis' 4.6-liter V8, while modern V8s are simply in a different league.

Other quaint Grand Marquis features include a four-speed automatic transmission, unsupportive seats and handling and steering straight out of the 1970s. Price? Almost $30,000 to start. Any other $30,000-plus car will likely be more enjoyable to drive and own than the MGM, but we would specifically point you toward large sedans like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Genesis, Toyota Avalon and Ford's own Taurus. If you came to this review for sage buying advice, here it is in a nutshell: Don't spend your hard-earned money on a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis.

2010 Mercury Grand Marquis models

The 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis is a full-size sedan offered in a single LS trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear air suspension, keyless entry and exterior keypad entry, auto on/off headlamps, foglamps, cruise control, full power accessories, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat with driver power adjustments, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a CD player.

Options include chrome-clad wheels, heated front seats, a leather/wood steering wheel with audio and climate controls, power-adjustable pedals and a "dual media" stereo that bundles a CD player with probably the only optional cassette player in any 2010 model.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2010 Grand Marquis is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 coupled to a four-speed automatic transmission. Output is 224 hp and 275 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy is 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, traction control and front-seat side airbags. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not offered. Nonetheless, the Grand Marquis has fared well in crash tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, scoring a perfect five stars for both frontal and side impacts. However, while the big Mercury earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, it garnered a "Marginal" rating -- second worst on a scale of four -- in side-impact crash testing.

Driving

Driving the 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis is like taking a trip back to the 1990s, which is great if you like grunge and neon colors, but not so appealing if you want a modern automotive experience. While rival full-size sedans generally provide decent handling and driver control, the MGM's prodigious size, cushy suspension and zero-effort steering combine to simulate the experience of piloting the Goodyear blimp. The V8 provides healthy torque off the line but not much after that -- zero to 60 mph requires about 8.5 seconds, which is close to four-cylinder territory by current standards.

Interior

The Grand Marquis has a spacious interior that can seat up to six thanks to an old-school three-person front bench. The leather seats are no more supportive than your couch, however. The controls and instruments are simple and easy to decipher, but the overall design is dated, and some controls are difficult to reach. Materials quality is predictably subpar. If you've taken a cab to the airport in the last 15 years, you already know the 20.6-cubic-foot trunk is capable of swallowing copious amounts of luggage or several sets of golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Edmunds is wrong
Martin/GA,07/27/2010
LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I see Edmunds has graciously given the GM a 6.5 where the owners have a 9.1. I will agree with the owners. Yes this car is outdated which caused me to keep looking. I kept coming back. It now has features no other car has, bench seats. All the newer cars have copied the Euros and the Japanese with bucket seats and hamster motors. These killed my back and I am not a senior citizen. My back does not hurt anymore and I actually look forward to going to work ( gliding to work). Flew to Las Vegas and road tripped it home at 27 MPG. I am getting 20.3 driving to work. My 08 Sentra only got 30. Edmunds, you keep your Acuras & Hondas with the narrow seats. My American bottom will be in an American car.
4 in a row!
ret2,02/11/2011
I am about to buy my 4th Grand Marquis. First was a 1997. Need room for 4 adults, and trunk big enough for wheel chair, also wanted an V8 with posi-traction to pull my boat out every once in a while. It was trouble free all I ever did was change the oil. Sold it and the last I heard it has 240K miles on in and is still going. Bought a 2000. Same thing. Trouble free!Bought a 2005 have 90K on it and drove high speed highway driving. 24MPG and except for a broken cable in the drivers window it has been trouble free. All these cars are workhorses. The Best American made car as far as I am concerned. Also the best car for the money. Very sorry they have discontinued this winner!
tired of buzz boxes
Dave,12/27/2015
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this after my Audi blew up. This car used was about the same price as to repair German engineering. I drive it on a whim and twenty minutes later fell in love with it. Faster more comfortable, definably a better experience. I won't even miss all the red led lighting on The Audi or the crazy maintenance costs. Car may look like a land yacht but it's really a Ford muscle car in disguise! Get em while ya can kids.
Make America Comfortable Again
See email,09/02/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Our family test drove a Lexus LS460, Audi A6, Equinox Premier, Avalon Limited, Infinity X50, Nissan Murano, Lincoln MKX, BMW Series 3, and Cadillac CTS. We don't drive on European Autobahns, Formula racetracks, through the alps, or off road. We don't talk on the phone, text, surf the net, listen to music, watch movies, eat fast food, play video games, look for restaurants, play the stock market, or drink Starbucks coffee while we drive. We drive defensively and try to avoid potholes, road blockages, road rage, inconsiderate, impatient, distracted drivers, and becoming a statistic. We don't like cameras that mask poor visibility caused by bad design, hatchbacks, oversized headrest, sunshades, micro-glass levels, and large pillars. We prefer seats that don't come equipped with a year's supply of Preparation H and require a "16 way power adjustment" to overcome what is an uncomfortable seat. We prefer a car that doesn't cost more than our house; doesn't talk back to us; doesn't have a mind of its own, and doesn't tells us hundreds of things we don't need to know, yet makes it difficult to determine our speed and fuel level. We prefer a genuinely powerful 8 cylinder 4 speed engine/transmission to "jacked-up" engine/transmissions that require a Cal Davis engineering degree to understand and a second mortgage to buy and maintain. Finally, We learned to look for cars that Edmund dissed and avoid cars they kissed. Each to his own. My family voted unanimously to keep our Grand Marquis, Likewise, we agreed that we would not exchange it for any of the cars we tested in an even swap.
See all 13 reviews of the 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis
More About This Model

"Kah-chank, kah-chank, kah-chank..." The sound of the 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis' turn signals are enough to trigger unconscious sense memories of your dad's old Colony Park wagon or your grandfather's Turnpike Cruiser. That's not the sound of microprocessors at work or carefully metered, market-researched synthetic tones. It's the sound of real switches opening and closing. You know, like those big levers that turned on the electrodes in Dr. Frankenstein's lab. It's throwback technology.

The Grand Marquis is the very last of its breed: the full-size, front-engine, rear-drive, V8-powered, solid-rear-axle, American-made mainstream sedan underpinned by a full frame and available to retail buyers. GM killed its big body-on-frame cars back in 1996 and Chrysler hasn't had a traditional full-size sedan for sale since 1981. Ford's Crown Victoria, the Grand Marquis' virtual twin, has since 2008 been only available to fleets — most often as a cab or cop car. Lincoln dealers are still selling the Grand Marquis' sister, the Town Car, but well, that's a luxury machine. Anyhow, all of Ford's "Panther" platform big cars — the Grand Marquis, the Crown Vic and Town Car — are doomed.

Ford is shutting down the Mercury division, and sometime during the fourth quarter of this year the very last Mercury of them all will be produced. Maybe that last Mercury will be a Mariner small SUV or a Milan compact sedan. But, if there's such a thing as poetic justice, it ought to be a Grand Marquis.

And this is likely to be Inside Line's last test of a new Mercury. Ever.

Oldest School Possible
The Grand Marquis hasn't changed much since its current generation was introduced for the 1992 model year. But while even by that measure the Marquis is ancient, in many ways it's older than that. After all, while the exterior sheet metal and drivetrain were new for '92, much of the chassis carried over from the first "downsized" Panther platform versions of the full-size Ford products that first showed up as 1979 models. And while the Panther was scaled down from previous Ford behemoths, it's at least conceptually not much different from the all coil-sprung full-size chassis introduced for 1965.

In fact, the Grand Marquis has changed so little over the years that Ford hasn't bothered posting updated information about it on its media Web site since 2008. And there aren't any examples in Ford's press fleet either. Inside Line rented this Grand Marquis LS "Ultimate Edition" from Avis. Or was it Thrifty? Maybe it was Enterprise.

It's not even dead yet and Ford can't wait to bury the Grand Marquis.

Terrible, Lovable
The 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis doesn't have seats in the way other cars do. Instead it accommodates up to six passengers in what would qualify as couches if they were installed in a dentist's waiting room.

Upholstered in "leather trim" that feels like industrial-grade vinyl, the rear couch has the consistently squishy padding of a freshly baked Twinkie. Sitting back there it's as if there's a constant gravity trying to suck you down until your butt travels through a black hole and pokes out in some random other part of the universe. But there are 38 inches of rear legroom (0.8 inch more than what a 2010 Honda Accord sedan offers) and because you sit so far back in the seat, it seems like more. There's also a large parcel shelf between the top of the seat and the rear window that's a perfect platform for constructing a stuffed animal diorama, or for your lap dog to nap.

The driver doesn't so much sit in the split front couch as sprawl across it. Get in and your lower body instinctively slouches toward the transmission center hump while your left shoulder slumps into the door and left arm naturally perches up on the door sill. That's how you drive the Grand Marquis — right hand on the wheel, left elbow sticking out the window, legs spread apart and, ideally, your belly drooping over the seatbelt. Sit in this car like it's a BMW or Mercedes and there's no way to get comfortable. There's six-way power adjustment and power lumbar support built into the front driver's lounge, but no amount of fiddling will result in anything resembling an ergonomically correct driving position.

The 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis' interior is for people who like to loosen their belt a few notches after conquering the buffet at Golden Corral and have to wait for their blood sugar to stabilize before turning the ignition key. It's the automotive equivalent of a food coma. It doesn't get any better than that.

Hey, on the way home, let's stop at Red Lobster!

Slow and Built To Stay That Way
On Inside Line's scales, the Grand Marquis weighed in at not-that-porky 4,042 pounds — about 158 pounds lighter than the Cadillac CTS-V coupe that just showed its taillights to the BMW M3. But where that Caddy has 556 horsepower to push it around, the Grand Marquis has just 224. That's a grim 18 pounds per hp.

Power for the 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis comes from Ford's familiar and creamy smooth 4.6-liter SOHC 16-valve iron-block "Modular" V8. Asthmatically exhaling through a single exhaust, the Mod motor operates in virtual silence mostly because it's not doing very much. The engine sort of lazily builds revs when the accelerator is slammed to the floor and then gives out an almost audible sigh of relief when the four-speed automatic transmission makes one of its mushy shifts.

Speed is a relative thing, and relatively speaking, the Grand Marquis is slow. It takes the barge 9.3 seconds to reach 60 mph (9.0 seconds with 1 foot of rollout as on a drag strip) and it steams through the quarter-mile in 16.7 seconds at 84.6 mph. A Honda CR-Z hybrid will crush it in any heads-up race.

But turn off the traction control, put the column shifter into Reverse, let the Marquis run out toward its terminal velocity going backward, and this thing does absolutely spectacular Jim Rockford-certified reverse 180s. It's simply a matter of slamming the shifter into Drive in the middle of its twirl and the Grand Marquis waltzes away. So if you're a P.I. and often find yourself running from assorted pissed-off people, the Grand Marquis isn't all bad.

Wallow World
Riding on modest 225/60R17 Michelin Energy LX4 all-season tires apparently equipped with "Super Squeal" technology, the Grand Marquis isn't built to handle as much as it is to smother. This car leans over on its suspension even when you're parallel parking. On Inside Line's slalom course it felt like it was going to scrape its door handles off on the pavement. But it's not like you can concentrate on that since the car is swinging its tail by the end of the second gate, and without some serious steering correction, the car will spin off like Oksana Baiul after losing an all-night game of Quarters.

Yeah, the big Mercury made it through the slalom in a numb 58.4 mph with the traction control off. And it managed to hold on to the skid pad all the way to 0.78g. But that doesn't tell the handling story.

The 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis is a car built for one-handed operation. Taken on its own terms as a cruiser built to slowly chase the horizon, it works great. The rack-and-pinion steering actually has good on-center feel and it does well in cutting through the urban jungle with surprising agility. Of course, the chassis never lets the driver know what's going on and the full frame adds an additional level of anesthesia to the whole enterprise, but the float and wallow are novelties compared to all the other cars out there pretending to be BMWs. It's fun in its own dorky way.

Braking, on the other hand, is just this side of terrifying. Not that the ABS-aided 127-foot stopping distance from 60 mph was all that terrible (though it was hardly good) or the fade extreme. It was the nose dive — so extreme from the driver seat it looked as if the car was aiming to drill down through the pavement.

Conclusively Archaic
With its huge trunk, capacious interior and rugged construction, the Grand Marquis still makes sense as a commercial sedan. It's a truck cleverly disguised as a four-door sedan. And with a starting price of $30,685 it's a lot of car for the money.

It costs a lot less if you're buying your Grand Marquis a dozen at a time, too.

But in today's world, the 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis is hard to justify for us civilians. A new 2011 Ford Taurus does everything a Grand Marquis does except hold six people. And it does it all more comfortably, more precisely, more quickly and more enjoyably for about the same or less money. And in the real world, the Taurus will get much better fuel economy, too (the Grand Marquis is EPA rated at 16 mpg in the city and 24 on the highway). In today's context, it's a goofball. For the record, there is a 2011 Grand Marquis which, inexplicably, costs $125 more than the one we tested here. Somehow the whole concept of model years seems inconsistent with this grand old dame.

But it's tough to see the Grand Marquis go. It represents more than a century of body-on-frame American cars and it's not without its particular and very peculiar charms. And soon, we just won't build them that way anymore.

Edmunds rented this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation. Seriously.

Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet is priced between $10,850 and$10,850 with odometer readings between 50374 and50374 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Grand Marquises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,850 and mileage as low as 50374 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,275.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,478.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,792.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Grand Marquis lease specials

Related Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles