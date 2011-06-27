  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(54)
Appraise this car

1999 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Mercury still makes 'em like they used to-only better.
  • Even without the cage behind the front seats, you might feel like a public servant driving this car.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,400 - $3,226
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

It is so cool that a car like this still exists. While just about every other American manufacturer has run screaming from our past, the Grand Marquis embraces it with a big V8 under the hood and two rear wheels doing the pushing.

Despite this all-but-extinct layout, the Grand Marquis offers some very high-tech options like ABS and traction control. It also comes standard with dual front airbags, rear-door child safety locks, and dynamic side impact protection.

Last year's refinements included a much needed improvement to the standard, solid axle rear suspension. The new Watt's linkage rear suspension reduces lateral movement during handling maneuvers to improve the Grand Marquis' directional control. A revised front suspension further contributed to this Mercury's handling capabilities.

Power comes from a 4.6-liter V8 (the same as in the Mustang GT) with 200 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque. These numbers can be upped to 215 and 285, respectively, by ordering the Handling Package option that includes dual exhaust, a higher rear axle ratio, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and numerous suspension tweaks like revised spring rates and a larger rear stabilizer bar.

If you're after luxury and not performance, options like automatic temperature control, auto dimming rear view mirror, and premium AM/FM stereo with trunk-mounted CD changer can be ordered separately or as part of a luxury package.

The shape of this car contributes to its rather brick-like coefficient of drag (.37) and at 17 mpg in the city it's certainly no econobox. With Mercury constantly improving this traditional model, the company has managed to bring together something old and something new. A V8, rear-drive sedan with traction control and ABS is something most American automakers abandoned long ago. If nothing else, Mercury gets credit for going its own route and not playing follow-the-leader.

1999 Highlights

This traditional American sedan got a revised rear suspension and exterior styling last year. This year all it gets are some new color options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(52%)
4(37%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
54 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned
bigcarsrule,07/20/2013
Bought my '99 Marquis with 65K on it. Now has 275K and never left me stranded. It did require a tranny rebuild at 130K ($1800) but it and the engine run perfectly with just regular maintenance and small expected repairs that are dead cheap compared to other cars. Still my daily driver at the 14 year old mark with 23 mpg in half city, half highway miles. I've gotten 29 mpg with cruise set to 65. Don't let the laughably adolescent "official" review deter you from buying. If you want a comfortable, reliable, and economical car with plenty of room for people, groceries, or other stuff, don't miss your chance to get one. (BTW, with Nokian snow tires, these are the boss in winter).
best car i ever owned
mkrawczyk,11/20/2011
bought this car with 70,000 miles it now has 109,000 this is the best car i have ever owned have not had one problem with this car 18mpg city and 24 hwy it is like setting in a lazy boy driving this car.use no oil between changes i will buy another one when this stops running.
wow!
my merc,10/10/2010
i have changed the intake fuel pump. but, yesterday i changed the front shocks and the alternator. it was the one the car came with 11 years ago. that's a long time. i recommend the monroe sencra-trac on the front and back. don't buy a alternator from autozone they don't know a damn thing. had to take the alternator back the new 1. had to replace it. but the car rides damn good, has 305 hp, and really good mpg. when it is time to get another car, no doubt MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS! Autozone awful!
Well loved and still classy
K,09/21/2018
LS 4dr Sedan
I still love this car - been driving it 18 years. Although it's old it still performs well, gas mileage ranks up there with most new vehicles. Rides pretty smooth and I could fit another car in the trunk (hahaha). Full size normal use spare (where else can you get that?). It's super easy to clean, visibility is good and no wind noise.
See all 54 reviews of the 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,612.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,860.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,890.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,490.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Grand Marquis lease specials

Related Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles