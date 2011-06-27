  1. Home
2004 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of interior room, comfortable ride, good crash test scores.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, some low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A perennial best-seller among older folks who appreciate its large size and reasonable price, the Grand Marquis offers a Lincoln Town Car experience for under $30,000.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Grand Marquis is available with laminated side glass to reduce wind and road noise, as well as provide greater protection in the event of an accident. A CD player is now standard on all models. Side airbags, a moonroof and heated front seats are now optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
99 reviews
See all 99 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old school
RMO,01/01/2016
LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Great Value. Resale value is low but that is good for buyers looking for dependable transportation. Electronic temperature controls can be expensive to fix. Great car for the money. This thing is just as comfortable as when it was new, runs just as smoothly as well. I'll take another one.
Love my car
artg1954,03/26/2014
I just bought this car its a 2004 and only had 53400 for miles. The car looks and drives like new and should it was a one owner bought in Florida and came here to new England in 2010. I have worked with cars all my life and this is one of the best to own.
True Blue American Icon
0rnery,06/02/2013
Full frame, V8 Rear Wheel Drive. The only configuration I'll ever own. Been driving Grand Marquis' and Town Cars for over thirty years, and that will be the same till I die. I work on my own cars and have never purchased new. These cars are rugged, reliable and cheap & easy to fix. That's why police departments, taxi companies and rental agencies chose this platform. Just bought this 2004 Ultimate sixteen months ago with 80K on it, and have not been disappointed. Got a documented 28MPG on a recent 600 mile trip. No doubt it will hold up like all my past FOMOCO cruisers. That means at least 15 more trouble free years in my possession. Batteries, tires and brakes are no "trouble".
Great gas mileage
mcoll1,11/23/2013
Just finished a trip getting as much as 29.9 mpg on a tank of gas. Another tank full got 29.7 mpg. Overall, driving 2600 miles I averaged 27.5 mpg. The vehicle has been very reliable.
See all 99 reviews of the 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS Convenience 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS is priced between $3,944 and$3,944 with odometer readings between 90565 and90565 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Grand Marquises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,944 and mileage as low as 90565 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,032.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,788.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,695.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,181.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

