2004 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of interior room, comfortable ride, good crash test scores.
- Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, some low-grade interior materials.
Other years
List Price
$3,944
Edmunds' Expert Review
A perennial best-seller among older folks who appreciate its large size and reasonable price, the Grand Marquis offers a Lincoln Town Car experience for under $30,000.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, the Grand Marquis is available with laminated side glass to reduce wind and road noise, as well as provide greater protection in the event of an accident. A CD player is now standard on all models. Side airbags, a moonroof and heated front seats are now optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Most helpful consumer reviews
RMO,01/01/2016
LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Great Value. Resale value is low but that is good for buyers looking for dependable transportation. Electronic temperature controls can be expensive to fix. Great car for the money. This thing is just as comfortable as when it was new, runs just as smoothly as well. I'll take another one.
artg1954,03/26/2014
I just bought this car its a 2004 and only had 53400 for miles. The car looks and drives like new and should it was a one owner bought in Florida and came here to new England in 2010. I have worked with cars all my life and this is one of the best to own.
0rnery,06/02/2013
Full frame, V8 Rear Wheel Drive. The only configuration I'll ever own. Been driving Grand Marquis' and Town Cars for over thirty years, and that will be the same till I die. I work on my own cars and have never purchased new. These cars are rugged, reliable and cheap & easy to fix. That's why police departments, taxi companies and rental agencies chose this platform. Just bought this 2004 Ultimate sixteen months ago with 80K on it, and have not been disappointed. Got a documented 28MPG on a recent 600 mile trip. No doubt it will hold up like all my past FOMOCO cruisers. That means at least 15 more trouble free years in my possession. Batteries, tires and brakes are no "trouble".
mcoll1,11/23/2013
Just finished a trip getting as much as 29.9 mpg on a tank of gas. Another tank full got 29.7 mpg. Overall, driving 2600 miles I averaged 27.5 mpg. The vehicle has been very reliable.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
