Consumer Rating
(86)
2003 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of interior room, comfortable ride, excellent crash-test ratings.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, grandpa-car image.
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thousands of Floridians can't be wrong! A Lincoln Town Car at Honda Accord prices.

Vehicle overview

Model History/Marketing Philosophy: If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size rear-drive V8-powered American sedan, we hereby direct you to the Mercury Grand Marquis. It's mechanically identical to the Ford Crown Victoria and similar to the Lincoln Town Car. In fact, Ford, Lincoln and Mercury are the only brands building such cars these days. Decades-old technology allows Mercury to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among people who need space and don't want a minivan or sport-ute. Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: For 2003, two models tempt you -- the GS and LS. Underneath the LS umbrella are the Premium, Ultimate and LSE trim levels. Base GS models include all the family-sedan basics, like air conditioning, a CD player, remote keyless entry, ABS, power windows and locks, cruise control and tilt steering wheel. Also standard are unexpected items like traction control and an eight-way power driver seat. The LS Premium adds power adjustable pedals, cruise control, alloy wheels and a power passenger seat. The Ultimate includes a wood and leather steering wheel and a rear air suspension. Finally, the LSE includes a handling package, leather trim and a front center console and a floor-mounted shifter. Powertrains and Performance: The Grand Marquis was never a slouch in terms of acceleration, with the 4.6-liter V8 engine pumping out 220 horsepower. For 2003, Mercury has made a few minor improvements that reduce emissions and boost oil longevity. The only transmission offered is a four-speed automatic. Buy an LSE, and you can look forward to more power and torque from the 4.6-liter V8 engine (235 horsepower instead of 220). Safety: You can sleep better at night knowing that the Grand Marquis scores well in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests; for 2002, it earned double five stars for frontal crash and double four stars for side impact testing. With a crash-severity sensor, safety belt pre-tensioners, dual-stage airbags and seat-position sensors, the Grand Mark protects occupants like few smaller cars can. New for 2003 are optional side airbags. Added standards like EBD, brake assist, traction control and power adjustable pedals mean this big Mercury can avoid obstacles better in the first place. Interior Design and Special Features: A cavernous trunk of 20.6 cubic feet will swallow any luggage you might have. All Grand Marks except for the LSE allow for six passengers. Driving Impressions/Opinions: Want a chrome-encrusted, rear-drive V8-powered American sedan without the premium charged for a Lincoln? The Grand Marquis fits the bill perfectly.

2003 Highlights

The 2003 Grand Mark receives a number of updates. The most important ones are hidden. A new full-perimeter frame uses strong, lightweight hydroformed steel sections for the front rails to improve frontal and offset crash performance. Redesigned frame crossmembers and new optional side impact airbags improve side impact crash performance. Additionally, the new frame -- combined with a redesigned independent front suspension and new monotube shock absorbers at all four wheels -- contributes to a smoother, more controlled ride and improved handling. Other changes include a new variable ratio rack-and-pinion steering system with variable power assist and a new dual-rate brake booster that automatically supplies full braking power in a panic stop. On the inside, the seats have been changed to improve comfort and appearance, the cupholders are new, a three-point seatbelt has been added for the center rear passenger and the door trim has been redesigned for a cleaner appearance and better ergonomics. To spot a 2003 Marquis, look for the brighter headlights and subtle new styling applied to the front and rear of the vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Requiem For the Last True American Car
ftupka,01/24/2015
GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Grand is the Mercury Grand Marquis' middle name; this car is apologetically the last true American car on the road. While other vehicles rely on technology and styling that fades, the Marquis uses its heft and V8 engine to isolate you from the rest of the world. The quiet and smooth engine in my car has been trouble free even after 12 years. The transmission makes the most of the 224hp with the aid of Mercury's Precisontrac limited slip rear axle. Combine this with the last full frame in a sedan and the soft leather bench seats and you have a car that can easily carry five people (six when necessary) anywhere in solid comfort. Don't waste your time reading "enthusiast" reviews, just buy it!
2 ton of fun!
drjjjj,04/23/2013
GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Ford F150 engine, drive train and frame with car body! Very reliable, cheap to maintain, upscale in out and 20mpg on regular! 2003+ are the best years-big changes in suspension & steering! Dirt cheap to buy used now and they stopped making them in 2011! May have baby boomer demand coming-sleeper used car?? They make driving relaxed and there is no substitute for a V8, long wheelbase and 4000 lbs of quiet ,mass on a long freeway trip!
Best american car made
bigdave40,01/17/2013
i used to own a 2000 merury grand marquis , i bought the car with 304,000 miles for $1500. i drove the car for almost 3 years untill my daughter had an accident in it and totalled it with 342,000 miles on it . i felt confident that the car was gonna roll 500,000 miles with ease.it still didnt use any oil or leak it and the transmission shifted like new . so two days ago i traded my junky 2005 dodge magnum sxt for abeautiful 03 mgm ls, 77,000 miles ,leather beautiful garaged kept 2 owner car. i am so happy to be back in the comfort and dependability of mercury. this car is like new . i love the mercury grand marquis ls ,
Still Outstanding!
Uncle Philly,08/08/2009
This is still one outstanding vehicle. I have owned a Buick, Chevrolet, Dodge, and several Pontiac's, and none of them compare to this vehicle. I have had zero problems with my Mercury. I could never say that with the other makes that I have owned. This car seats six in comfort, very smooth ride, huge trunk, excellent acceleration, very low maintenance, and gas mileage at 20 mpg city, and 26 mpg hwy. If you have a heavy foot you will be closer to 18 city/24 Hwy. They call this a Grandpa mobile....Ha! Why ride in a cramped, horrible riding, dinky mobile, when you can ride in comfort at a low price? Grandpa's is so much smarter than you think, because he had this right!
See all 86 reviews of the 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More About This Model

Yeah, we know: the Mercury Grand Marquis is just a fleet car, or a mode of transport for seniors, especially those living in a Florida retirement community.

Think again. The new 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis may not be the sexiest car on the road, but for under $30,000, it is a terrific deal. Even if you're not driving to a canasta game or to the early-bird special at the Loaded Plate buffet, you'll enjoy its sumptuous ride, commodious interior, vibrant powertrain and surprisingly dynamic handling.

And, for those of you who might accuse us of being ageist, Mercury Group Brand Manager Elena Ford (yes, the great, great granddaughter of Henry Ford) told us the majority of Grand Marquis sales are to folks over 60. Well, they say with age comes wisdom.

You don't have to be wise, however, to appreciate the improvements to the Grand Marquis' frame and suspension. The Mercury engineers stiffened the torsional rigidity of the frame by 24 percent, which improves comfort, ride and driving dynamics. The Grand Marquis is built on the same platform as the Lincoln Town Car and the Ford Crown Victoria. All share a body-on-frame construction, which is now almost exclusively used to build pickup trucks. The reason for this assembly is that it provides the best durability and it also keeps costs down since it's an old-fashioned design. Town Cars and Crown Vics are the preferred choice of limousine services and police departments (respectively) where they get constant, often punishing, use. They have to be built to last.

And a car is only as good as its weakest link, so a flexible frame means that suspension, steering and braking will be sloppy, too. However, there's nothing sloppy about the new Grand Marquis: it's as solid and unyielding as an NFL linebacker. This is a marked improvement over last year's model, which was too floaty and too loose.

A flexible frame also allows more noise, vibration and harshness into the cabin. For 2003, Mercury took advantage of the Grand Marquis' body-on-frame construction by placing numerous damping "pucks" between the frame and the body, which reduced vibration from uneven road surfaces. The stiffer frame and the dampers work: the new Grand Marquis provides a ride that rivals luxury sedans for its plushness and serenity.

The frame isn't the only slightly anachronistic aspect of the Grand Marquis' construction. The sedan also employs a solid rear axle whereas just about every other car (and even many SUVs) uses an independent rear suspension for better comfort and handling. Mercury has retained the solid rear axle because it says that the volume buyers (i.e. limo and police) for the Town Car and Crown Vic feel that it is more durable and easier to repair. The knock against the setup, however, is that it provides a harsher ride over bumps than independent designs. Mercury made a few adjustments to ameliorate this disadvantage. First, engineers replaced the coil springs with load-leveling air springs (on LS Ultimate and LSE trim levels). Next, they moved the shock absorbers from their previous inboard location to outside the frame rails where they can better handle the unsprung weight of the axle. From this position, the shocks can better absorb bumps. Also, whereas the previous model had a reputation for a back end with a tendency to "skate," or skip, while cornering on rough roads, the new setup keeps the rear tires firmly on the blacktop.

While we were behind the wheel of the new Grand Marquis it never displayed any of its old tendencies: the back end stayed rooted to the road, which increased our confidence in the car's ability and our enjoyment of the drive. In addition, the new suspension setup has reduced the tendency for the Grand Marquis to drift and pull with the camber of the road. During our test drive, we noticed that the car now holds its course very well, nearly eliminating the need to make constant corrections and "fight" the road.

Earlier, we mentioned the stiffer chassis had improved the Mercury's steering performance. This is only in addition to the huge gains made by switching to a rack-and-pinion system for 2003. The previous recirculating ball system had too many moving parts and was too spongy. As a result, it took too much effort to operate and its response time was slow. The new rack-and-pinion system has fewer parts and is four times stiffer, which has vastly improved on-center feel and responsiveness. Now, when you turn the wheel, you get immediate response equal to the amount of steering input. Nice. However, the setup is still slightly too numb for our tastes, but we favor sports cars so go-cart handling is our benchmark. For a full-size sedan, the Grand Marquis has terrific steering.

The rear-wheel-drive setup of the Grand Marquis is another facet that attracts police, limo drivers and many private individuals. They like the fact that propulsion and steering are done by two separate sets of wheels, asserting that front-wheel drive places too much responsibility on one set of wheels. One drawback of rear-wheel drive is that handling might not be as good on snow and other slippery surfaces (likely why the Grand Marquis tends to sell best in the snowless South), but standard traction control will help to reduce rear-wheel instability.

Providing power to the rear wheels is the familiar 4.6-liter V8. Unchanged from the previous model, it still makes 220 horsepower at 4,750 rpm and 265 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm; quite enough to propel the 4,052-pound sedan with authority. We found the Grand Marquis was never lacking for thrust, either when merging, passing or simply getting there first. If it isn't enough, the Grand Marquis LSE features dual exhaust, which boosts power to 235 horsepower and 275 pound-feet — it's a noticeable boost. In both versions, engine noise is low, adding to the serenity of the cabin.

The Grand Marquis comes in two models: the GS and the LS. Each is available in several different trim levels, which we list with prices below. All, but the top-of-the-line LSE have front and rear bench seats and can accommodate six people. The shifter on the LSE is moved from the steering column to the center console, eliminating the front center seat. All models have incredibly roomy cabins, with plentiful foot-, head-, leg- and shoulder room. Combined with the spacious seats and large greenhouse, the interior has all the comfort of a recliner in a sunny room.

The interior design is quite prosaic, however, with more hard plastic, flat, bland surfaces, and cheapish switchgear than we like to see. A little creativity would be nice, such as adding some organic curves to the dash. Still, the starting price for the base GS trim is just $24,775, and even the LSE costs just $30,010, which, considering the amount of equipment included and the great ride provided, is a whole lot of car for the money.

The base GS is fairly well equipped with standard antilock brakes, air conditioner, CD player, eight-way power driver seat and power windows, locks and mirrors. Next level is the GS Convenience ($25,195), which includes power adjustable brake and accelerator pedals, remote keyless entry and leather seating. Moving up to LS Premium ($28,505) adds 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a power passenger seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel. LS Ultimate ($29,685) supplies a wood steering wheel, electronic instrumentation and the rear air suspension. And the LSE has all of the above, as well as tuned handling, plus the aforementioned center console shifter and the extra power via dual exhaust.

It all makes the Grand Marquis a nice place to be. We drove more than 300 miles in a day and emerged from the car without any of the fatigue normally associated with long car travel. In fact, we even jockeyed for time in the driver seat.

See, we can always learn something new from the older generation.

Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS Convenience 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LSE 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

