Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
101 listings
- 95,270 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,985$1,439 Below Market
- 101,924 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,688$316 Below Market
- 93,698 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$1,528 Below Market
- 38,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,998
- 118,077 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,690$609 Below Market
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,889
- 110,150 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,926
- 81,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,599
- 135,727 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,369
- 97,823 miles
$8,861
- 109,392 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900
- 61,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,290$1,318 Below Market
- 121,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999$827 Below Market
- 71,938 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 108,154 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,480
- 75,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$706 Below Market
- 130,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990$284 Below Market
- 67,705 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,490
The purpose of a car is to get its' occupants from point A to point B in comfort, safety and style. The Mercury Grand Marquis does this better than any of these unibody fwd/awd, poor excuses for an automobile, cars. Who cares that it doesn't handle like a BMW? Most of us drive in relatively straight lines. Who cares that it doesn't go from 0 to 60 in 5 seconds. We're not drag racing, are we? Who cares that it only gets 28 mpg on the highway? Uhh, that's a lot better than many of these pretenders. Who cares that it doesn't have blue tooth, etc and a lot of other foolishness that has no business being in a car and actually contribute to distracted driving and causes accidents and death. When you're driving a car, you're supposed to drive it. It's not a place for streaming video or talking to your friends or checking on emails. Drive it or take a train or bus or cab or airplane. These are great cars. I own one. When it dies (maybe 250000 miles) I'll get another one. The only thing that comes close is a full size suv and they get lousy gas mileage. Edmunds needs to realize that there are a lot of us that love these cars and we actually shave. This generation of testers/reviewers that thinks a car is supposed to do everything except bury you, needs to get jobs doings something else. Detroit doesn't have a clue what people really want. Sort of like the government. Update, October 2016. Car is fantastic. Other than oil changes, and fuel, no expense whatsoever. Odometer is now 185000. As of April, 2017, the odometer is 192000. No problems. Nada. Nothing. Go buy one. October 2018. Had to replace the intake manifold. Made out of plastic. About $1000. Still, 12 years, and now 225000 miles. I keep waiting for it to die. It will probably outlive me.
