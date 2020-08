Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

Ed White's Auto Sales - Rensselaer / Indiana

Welcome to Ed White's Auto Sales located at 1105 N McKinley Ave in RensselaerIN. Our vehicles are sold with a 30 day unlimited mile warranty. Any vehicle that has over 150000 miles Commercial Vehicles diesel vehicles equipment and high performance vehicles are sold AS-IS. Our business was started in 1972 by Ed White with the focus of selling quality vehicles at fair prices to the people of Jasper and surrounding counties in Indiana. For over 40 years his dealership has flourished and is now the largest family operated pre-owned vehicle dealership in the area. The reason is that we have not strayed from our core beliefs; To serve you our customer with respect and the way we would like to be treated; Offer only the best vehicles we can at prices that can make both of us happy.Feel free to drop in for a visit or call us AT (888)-893-7553 for any questions you may have or to arrange a test drive. Serving Rensselaer Fair Oaks Remington Monon Knox Morocco Wolcott Demotte Hebron Kentland Lafayette Fowler Roselawn Lake Village Lowell Wheatfield & surrounding areas.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEBM7FV1BX611425

Stock: P28405

Certified Pre-Owned: No