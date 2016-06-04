Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Grand Marquis Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Black
    used

    2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    95,270 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,985

    $1,439 Below Market
  • 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    101,924 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,688

    $316 Below Market
  • 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in White
    used

    2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    93,698 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $1,528 Below Market
  • 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in White
    used

    2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    38,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet

    118,077 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,690

    $609 Below Market
  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    77,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,889

  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet

    110,150 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,926

  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet

    81,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,599

  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet

    135,727 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,369

  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet

    97,823 miles

    $8,861

  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis

    109,392 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    61,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,290

    $1,318 Below Market
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    121,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,999

    $827 Below Market
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    71,938 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    108,154 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,480

  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    75,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $706 Below Market
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    130,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,990

    $284 Below Market
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    67,705 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,490

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis

Overall Consumer Rating
4.68 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (38%)
Edmunds needs to get some new reviewers
Jim Bianchi,04/06/2016
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
The purpose of a car is to get its' occupants from point A to point B in comfort, safety and style. The Mercury Grand Marquis does this better than any of these unibody fwd/awd, poor excuses for an automobile, cars. Who cares that it doesn't handle like a BMW? Most of us drive in relatively straight lines. Who cares that it doesn't go from 0 to 60 in 5 seconds. We're not drag racing, are we? Who cares that it only gets 28 mpg on the highway? Uhh, that's a lot better than many of these pretenders. Who cares that it doesn't have blue tooth, etc and a lot of other foolishness that has no business being in a car and actually contribute to distracted driving and causes accidents and death. When you're driving a car, you're supposed to drive it. It's not a place for streaming video or talking to your friends or checking on emails. Drive it or take a train or bus or cab or airplane. These are great cars. I own one. When it dies (maybe 250000 miles) I'll get another one. The only thing that comes close is a full size suv and they get lousy gas mileage. Edmunds needs to realize that there are a lot of us that love these cars and we actually shave. This generation of testers/reviewers that thinks a car is supposed to do everything except bury you, needs to get jobs doings something else. Detroit doesn't have a clue what people really want. Sort of like the government. Update, October 2016. Car is fantastic. Other than oil changes, and fuel, no expense whatsoever. Odometer is now 185000. As of April, 2017, the odometer is 192000. No problems. Nada. Nothing. Go buy one. October 2018. Had to replace the intake manifold. Made out of plastic. About $1000. Still, 12 years, and now 225000 miles. I keep waiting for it to die. It will probably outlive me.
