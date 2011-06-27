Close

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 4.6L Sohc Smpi V8 Engine Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS is offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe. This Mercury includes: 4.6L SOHC SMPI V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mercury Grand Marquis GS is sure to sell fast. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEFM74W61X681160

Stock: 1X681160

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020