- $2,995Great Deal | $1,136 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS119,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodhouse Chevrolet - Missouri Valley / Iowa
Only 204,000 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercury Grand Marquis boasts a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wrap around taillamps, Warning lights-inc: low fuel, check engine, fail-safe cooling, emissions system, airbag readiness, seat belts, parking brake, T145/80D16 BSW mini-spare tire.*This Mercury Grand Marquis Comes Equipped with These Options *Stand-alone digital clock, Stainless steel single exhaust system, Speed-sensitive variable assist pwr steering, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass, Single key lock system, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Scissors-type jack, RH visor mirror, Remote fuel door release.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Woodhouse Chevrolet Buick Missouri Valley located at 1951 Highway 30, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W11X701024
Stock: K200517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,991Great Deal | $633 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS128,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
New Arrival! -Priced below the market average!- This 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS, has a great Light Blue Metallic exterior, and a clean Deep Slate Blue interior! Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5135 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474. Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. FINAL PRICE INCLUDES: $1000.00 Trade in Assistance Credit and $1000.00 Finance Assistance. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75WX1X602278
Stock: WP4611B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Price Drop$3,400Good Deal | $833 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS108,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northwest Indiana Quality Used Cars - Valparaiso / Indiana
PRICE DROP FROM $4,499. GS trim. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $4,499. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W91X702132
Stock: 10025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $4,268Good Deal | $405 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS125,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reiselman Buick GMC - Springfield / Tennessee
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS WhiteCLEAN CAR FAX!, LOW MILEAGE!, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, White.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W91X649463
Stock: 1181166A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $5,855Fair Deal
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS62,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air - Bel Air / Maryland
SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG !!! 125% KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE INS !!! **LEATHER SEATS**, **LOW MILES**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, Grand Marquis LS, 4D Sedan, 4.6L EFI OHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension. Recent Arrival!Odometer is 60612 miles below market average! At Bob Bell we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS THE BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore County, Harford County, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randallstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgate and Towson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75WX1X665056
Stock: X23395B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $3,593Fair Deal | $246 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS167,244 milesDelivery available*
Bill Gatton Cadillac - Bristol / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Green 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L EFI OHCONSTAR.You Can Trade with Bill Gatton Chevrolet. More People Do! Please contact a Team Member at 423-484-0287 for more information or feel free to stop by Bill Gatton Chevrolet Cadillac at 1000 West State St. Bristol, TN 37620! Thank you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W01X623172
Stock: 23172B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $3,999
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS189,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 4.6L Sohc Smpi V8 Engine Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS is offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe. This Mercury includes: 4.6L SOHC SMPI V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mercury Grand Marquis GS is sure to sell fast. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W61X681160
Stock: 1X681160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $4,944
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS150,282 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eagle Buick GMC - Homosassa / Florida
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS This Grand Marquis is equipped with features such as 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Luxury Chrome Covers Wheels, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Twin Comfort Seats, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W11X682621
Stock: N20199B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Price Drop$4,993Fair Deal
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS58,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2001 GS Mercury Grand Marquis Limited that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Grand Marquis for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Grand Marquis GS today! This Grand Marquis is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W01X660160
Stock: 5081239A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- New Listing$4,495
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS73,173 milesDelivery available*
LaRiche Chevrolet - Findlay / Ohio
This 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic features: NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, 4.6L EFI OHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Light Graphite w/Premium Cloth Twin Comfort Seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W31X607484
Stock: P2489A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $5,750
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS104,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This Grand Marquis features the following options: Manual air conditioning, Front stabilizer bar, Rear wheel drive, Pwr door locks, Rear window defroster, Front seatback map pockets, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Speed control, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Brake/shift interlock. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W91X634378
Stock: W3633A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2009
- $2,495
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS215,128 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan! This vehicle has been frshly serviced by our ASE Certified Technicians and replaced parts include: New Front and Rear Shocks, Upper and Lower Ball Joints, Sway Bar Links and Bushings, Serpentine Belt, and Temperature Blend Door. Its loaded with options including a 4.6L V8, Power Windows, Locks, Cruise Control, Woodgrain Interior Accents, AM/FM Radio, and more! Overall this car looks and drives great! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W9YX712684
Stock: 712684C71249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-14-2019
- $3,788
2002 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium120,071 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
LS! LEATHER! DUAL POWER SEATS! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W02X618071
Stock: C8226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,290
2002 Mercury Grand Marquis undefined181,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morrie's Minnetonka Ford - Minnetonka / Minnesota
*LOCAL TRADE* *CLEAN CARFAX* *LEATHER SEATS* *DUAL POWER SEATS* *POWER WINDOWS* *POWER DOOR LOCKS* *POWER MIRRORS* *CRUISE CONTROL* *16 ALLOY WHEELS* *REAR WHEEL DRIVE*Grand Marquis LS Premium, 4D Sedan, 4.6L SEFI OHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic.The vehicle shopping experience should be as easy, fun and exciting as owning a car. That's why we created Buy Happy. It is our promise to change the way you buy and own a car.As part of our Buy Happy Promise this Buy Happy Budget vehicle includes:*Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple.*Buy Happy Rewards that can be banked for future use.Additionally, every Buy Happy Budget vehicle undergoes a standard safety inspection that we place on the window of every car on the lot. This way you know what you're get into and can plan for potential repairs down the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W32X658578
Stock: FV16838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $6,900
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS124,054 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Albion Motors Ford - Albion / Michigan
2000 White Mercury Grand Marquis GS RWD 4.6L V8 SEFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W1YX686485
Stock: Z3410M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $2,195
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS179,806 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brett Spaulding Sales - Onawa / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W2YX640405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,580
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS60,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! Come see this 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This Grand Marquis features the following options: Manual air conditioning, Front stabilizer bar, Rear wheel drive, Pwr door locks, Rear window defroster, Front seatback map pockets, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Speed control, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Brake/shift interlock. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W0YX690882
Stock: 6844A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-30-2002
- $6,950
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS71,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! Come see this 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This Grand Marquis features the following options: Manual air conditioning, Front stabilizer bar, Rear wheel drive, Pwr door locks, Rear window defroster, Front seatback map pockets, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Speed control, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Brake/shift interlock. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W7YX666080
Stock: W3212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013