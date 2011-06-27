  1. Home
Used 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis Colony Park GS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Marquis
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.
Length218.0 in.
Curb weight4032 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place52.5 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base114.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
