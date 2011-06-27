1994 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The Grand Marquis passes the stringent 1997 side-impact standards this year. Wire-spoke wheel covers are now part of the standard equipment package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ericconroe,12/04/2012
I LOVE my "new to me" 1994 Mercury GM LS. This is my second Mercury, my first was a 1957. Over the years I have owned over 40 new or used vehicles of every kind, from BMW to Saturn, from car to truck, and this is the best driving of them all. In my family when a car rides nice and smooth we say " it rides like a Greyhound bus" and WOW, does this baby. The only real problem I have had with this car is that the odometer and trip counters stopped working giving me no choice but too change the oil by date alone, wich I would rather not have to only rely. I do not know the exact milage on mine, but it is not over 51,000 and it runs like a new car. Only change, the cassete player had to go
dtogiola,08/26/2010
This is my first car and I'm glad that I chose this to be my first car. The dealership I bought it from marked the price up higher than it should be. But the car itself is a great car!! Very roomy, comfortable for long or short drives. Great trunk space, a/c and heater works great, rides smooth. And when I go over speed bumps or ditches, I hardly notice them. Had a bit of transmission problem with it, but now that I got that fixed, it runs like a CHAMP!
BigCarLover,04/12/2003
Bought this car for the wife. We pack it full and often with kids and luggage for long road trips. Wonderful highway cruiser, power aplenty and decent MPG for a large car (~24 highway). Hoping to buy a newer one or possibly a Town Car (my little girl likes the A/C vents in the back seat).
Manuel L.,12/21/2015
GS 4dr Sedan
I purchased this car when I entered graduate school as I needed to drive as cheaply as possible. After two years and approximately 20k miles I traded the car in for a much newer car. I had no real problems with the car other than lower ball joints needing replacement. The car did burn a lot of oil which made me add a quart of oil every 1k miles. For less than $2000, this was the perfect choice for me at the time. Gas mileage of course is poor in the city. Would highly recommend to purchase one of those if its inspected by a mechanic. Power train will last forever.
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
