Consumer Rating
(17)
1994 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The Grand Marquis passes the stringent 1997 side-impact standards this year. Wire-spoke wheel covers are now part of the standard equipment package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(65%)
4(29%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Only one major headache. odo
ericconroe,12/04/2012
I LOVE my "new to me" 1994 Mercury GM LS. This is my second Mercury, my first was a 1957. Over the years I have owned over 40 new or used vehicles of every kind, from BMW to Saturn, from car to truck, and this is the best driving of them all. In my family when a car rides nice and smooth we say " it rides like a Greyhound bus" and WOW, does this baby. The only real problem I have had with this car is that the odometer and trip counters stopped working giving me no choice but too change the oil by date alone, wich I would rather not have to only rely. I do not know the exact milage on mine, but it is not over 51,000 and it runs like a new car. Only change, the cassete player had to go
Great car!
dtogiola,08/26/2010
This is my first car and I'm glad that I chose this to be my first car. The dealership I bought it from marked the price up higher than it should be. But the car itself is a great car!! Very roomy, comfortable for long or short drives. Great trunk space, a/c and heater works great, rides smooth. And when I go over speed bumps or ditches, I hardly notice them. Had a bit of transmission problem with it, but now that I got that fixed, it runs like a CHAMP!
Need another one
BigCarLover,04/12/2003
Bought this car for the wife. We pack it full and often with kids and luggage for long road trips. Wonderful highway cruiser, power aplenty and decent MPG for a large car (~24 highway). Hoping to buy a newer one or possibly a Town Car (my little girl likes the A/C vents in the back seat).
Great for driver on tight budget
Manuel L.,12/21/2015
GS 4dr Sedan
I purchased this car when I entered graduate school as I needed to drive as cheaply as possible. After two years and approximately 20k miles I traded the car in for a much newer car. I had no real problems with the car other than lower ball joints needing replacement. The car did burn a lot of oil which made me add a quart of oil every 1k miles. For less than $2000, this was the perfect choice for me at the time. Gas mileage of course is poor in the city. Would highly recommend to purchase one of those if its inspected by a mechanic. Power train will last forever.
See all 17 reviews of the 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,183.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,758.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,838.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,521.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

