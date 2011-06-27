  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car

2006 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, comfortable ride, good crash test scores, low price.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, some low-grade interior materials.
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,969 - $3,698
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A popular seller among older folks who appreciate its large size and reasonable price, the 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis offers a Lincoln Town Car experience for under $30,000.

Vehicle overview

One of the last surviving full-size, rear-drive American sedans from an earlier era, the Mercury Grand Marquis is an aged car. But under that familiar skin are some modern touches. A full-perimeter frame uses strong, lightweight hydroformed steel sections for the front rails to improve frontal and offset crash performance. Along with a stiffer frame, the Grand Marquis received a number of suspension upgrades in 2003, all of which contribute to the car's smooth, controlled ride and handling characteristics.

Other modern features include a variable ratio rack and pinion steering system with variable power assist and a dual-rate brake booster that automatically supplies full braking power in a panic stop. On the inside, the seats are comfortable, and there's room for up to six people. The 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis is mechanically identical to the Crown Victoria and similar to the Town Car. Decades-old technology allows Mercury to keep the prices low, and the Mercury car is a favorite among people who need space and don't want a minivan or SUV. Shoppers looking for a modern driving experience, however, might want to check out the Avalon, which is just as roomy and comfortable, and infinitely more refined.

2006 Mercury Grand Marquis models

The full-size Mercury Grand Marquis comes as a four-door sedan in two levels of trim -- GS and LS. Each trim is further broken down into base and Convenience lines for the GS, and Premium and Ultimate for the LS. Base GS models include all the family sedan basics, like air conditioning; a CD player; a power driver seat; keyless entry; power windows, mirrors and locks; cruise control; a tilt steering wheel; and 16-inch wheels. The GS Convenience adds traction control and power-adjustable pedals. The LS Premium adds alloy wheels, a power front-passenger seat, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The LS Ultimate includes a wood and leather steering wheel with audio and climate controls. Options on both LS models include leather upholstery, a moonroof, seat heaters, a CD changer and a handling package, which offers a bump in power as well as firmer suspension tuning for better handling.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Grand Marquis LS gains 16-spoke, 16-inch alloy wheels, as well as an overhead console with compass and universal garage door opener. All models get a new grille, front fascia, headlamps and rear trunk applique.

Performance & mpg

Only one engine and transmission are offered on the Mercury Grand Marquis. Standard models use a 224-horsepower, 4.6-liter V8 and a four-speed automatic to put power to the rear wheels. Opt for the handling package on either LS model and the same engine is upgraded to produce 239 hp, along with a boost in torque to 287 lb-ft (from 272). Fuel economy is respectable for a large V8-powered sedan -- expect about 17 mpg in the city and up to 25 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The Grand Marquis scored well in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests; it earned a perfect five stars in frontal-impact testing and four stars in side-impact testing. The big sedan also earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on every Grand Marquis, and traction control is standard on all cars except the base GS. Seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants are optional, but side curtain airbags and stability control are not available.

Driving

Want a chrome-encrusted, rear-drive V8-powered American sedan without the premium charged for a Lincoln or the trendy Chrysler 300C? The 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis fits the bill perfectly. The standard V8 provides plenty of acceleration in just about any situation, and the car's smooth, forgiving ride spares occupants from harsh impacts over bumps. The large size of this Mercury car can make it unwieldy in tight spots, but it's relatively responsive steering helps drivers keep it on track.

Interior

A roomy cabin is one of the biggest selling points for the Mercury Grand Marquis, and adults will find plentiful head-, shoulder, hip- and legroom. Bench seating allows this big sedan to accommodate up to six people. A cavernous trunk of 20.6 cubic feet will swallow any luggage they might have with them. Controls and instrumentation are simple in design, though not particularly stylish, and some of the materials are low in quality.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(60%)
4(29%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
38 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fools for ending this vehicle!
G A,09/10/2015
LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Buy it. Grab one now! Spacious, GREAT smooth ride, ok performance, super inexpensive to buy, maintain, repair and insure. It's no sports car, it's certainly no gas miser Prius (12 dense traffic, 16 mix, 23 highway @ 80mph), but if you want a comfortable, roomy, low cost per mile ride this is it. The interior materials are not high quality but are serviceable. The trunk is good old American sedan huge and the car seats five comfortably, six in a pinch. The rear air suspension does a great job of keeping the car level when loaded. The handling is not as bad as some write ups would have you believe. It's open differential RWD without stability control. If you don't have a reasonable understanding of physics, go find a modern nanny-mobile to do the driving for you. You can drive over pot holes without worrying about blowing a tire or knocking the front end out of line. It's much more forgiving than a modern FWD with weenie low profile tires. Personally, I got tired of replacing tires and wheels during winter driving. 2006 and newer models share a solid 4 speed transmission with the F150 pickup truck. This is a solid vehicle.
ignore the negative consumer reports
Haystack,03/05/2009
these consumer report guys are cracked! I get an average of 23mpg just driving it to and from work. They say thats the max. on the highway I have recorded a max average for that tank of gas 28.3 mpg (maintaining a steady 65mph for extended period of time with minamal non-freeway driving) This particular trip, I filled up in Beloit,WI and didn't fill up again until Rolla,MO; mapquest it to see how many miles!
so far it's been great !!
me,06/24/2009
I had a '97 buick lesabra which was just ok. but after driving the Grand M. i was blowwn away & may still trade in for an older Marauder. much more leg & body room for a large guy. v-8 rwd. alot better then the v-6 fwd. I don't think ford will keep this platform after '08-'09. Too bad. On the down side rear seat leg room is small but i like the big trunk.
Fits my personality
css140058,11/17/2012
I truly love this car. Comfort, Size, Safety, Reliability, Decent MPG, Easy to read controls, feels like I am driving my couch down the road.
See all 38 reviews of the 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS Convenience 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

