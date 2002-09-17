Used 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

Mike Castrucci Chevrolet - Milford / Ohio

MECHANIC SPECIAL This vehicle falls below our minimum standard because of it's mileage and/or mechanical condition. It is being offered for sale 'AS - IS' for a low price. It will go to a closed ( dealer only ) auction unless otherwise sold beforehand. Other than a simple test drive, no mechanical inspection has been done to the vehicle. FROM A SHORT DRIVE WE NOTICED: The engine and transmission seemed ok on a short drive. The power windows work, AC works. The ABS light is on. The 'TRAC CNTL' light is on. WE RECOMMEND YOUR OWN MECHANIC'S INSPECTION

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEFM75WXXX720081

Stock: C150240

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020