Consumer Rating
(45)
Appraise this car

2001 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of interior room, upgraded horsepower for 2001, comfortable ride, excellent crash-test ratings.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, not much rear interior storage space, lack of refinement, squishy ride unless the optional handling package is ordered.
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
List Price
$5,855
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thousands of Floridians can't be wrong! A Lincoln Town Car at Honda Accord prices.

Vehicle overview

If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size, rear-drive American sedan, we hereby offer the Mercury Grand Marquis. It's mechanically identical to the Ford Crown Victoria; Ford and Mercury are the only brands building such cars these days.

Decades-old technology allows Mercury to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among people who need space and don't want a minivan or sport-ute. Think about this: the Grand Marquis costs less than $30 grand fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs several thousand dollars more.

The five- or six-passenger Grand Marquis is available in either GS or LS trim. Both have similar levels of equipment, though optional features like automatic climate control, a power passenger seat and a leather interior are only available on the LS model.

Both versions get mild interior updates for 2001. Storage pouches have been added to the front seat cushion, and there are new traction control, headlight and fuel-door release controls. The best addition is the optional adjustable gas and brake pedal assembly. These pedals can be moved up to 3 inches towards the driver to improve comfort and to keep shorter drivers from sitting too close to the steering wheel-mounted airbag.

The Grand Marquis was never a slouch in terms of acceleration, and this year Mercury has bumped the output of the 4.6-liter V8 engine to 220 horsepower and 265 foot-pounds of torque. The only transmission offered is a four-speed automatic. For even more horsepower, wait until later in 2001 when the special-edition, supercharged Grand Marquis Marauder becomes available.

In stock trim, this Merc drives and handles like you would expect a big American sedan to. It's comfortable, but it's all too happy to float around over bumps. The handling and performance package adds a few horsepower (240, rather than 225) and improves the car's stability in the twisties; we recommend it to anyone who enjoys backcountry highways more than mind-numbing interstates for their family vacations.

And if you do plan to haul around a family, you can sleep better at night knowing that the Grand Marquis scores well in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests. Last year's models did very well, so the 2001 safety improvements (a crash severity sensor, safety belt pretensioners, dual-stage airbags and seat position sensors) should make the Mercury even better.

If you're one of the few people unwilling to pay for a sport utility's high insurance premiums and abysmal gas mileage and if you just can't stand the idea of a minivan, we hope that you like the Grand Marquis. It's your only choice for a premium brand, full-size, rear-wheel-drive sedan.

2001 Highlights

Power from the V8 engine is improved. The interior gets minor improvements and an optional adjustable pedal assembly. Safety has been improved via a crash severity sensor, safety belt pre-tensioners, dual-stage airbags and seat position sensors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(84%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best of the best
Scott,04/22/2010
I have owned the Marquis for over three years. Got the car with 54,000 miles and after the three years of beating it down with delivery service for almost 100,000 of my own miles, the car is still running magnificently. My mom had a 96 and put 308,000 miles and it was still running. These cars are reliable
I love this boat!
badaa99,01/14/2015
GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Mine has 62K miles currently and bought it with 45K miles. This car DOES "float/glide" on the road which is typical for a large sedan. Once you do drive it though you will get used to the floaty sensation. This car has a EXTREMELY soft suspension which is good for people like me who live on Long Island NY and have roads that have a ton of pot holes and bumps. Going over a series bumps on a rough road will feel like vibrations. This car has A LOT of power for a car this size and weight! I was surprised on how much power it has when I floored it! The seats are very soft which is very comfortable! Bad things- -Car has sloppy handling -Hard to park -cheap interior
great car!
ctbruce,11/13/2004
I love my car! It is the best value for the money. It is very reliable. I have never had one problem with it. Bells and whistles are many.
Best Used vehicle I've Purchased
THSKATER,12/06/2007
Purchased this vehicle as a second car to travel back and forth to work ( I have two new Mercury's that I did not want to use for work ) the 2001 Mercury had 10000 miles on it!not even broke-in yet. what a pleasure to drive, I don't even use our other car's. fuel mileage is good, I love the ride, the cabin is very quiet and configuration is great, as for the exterior, in my opinion it is one of the best looking car's in it's class. Reliability played a large part in my decision process, I'm a retired officer from a county in Pa. the fords I drove every day were ( and are ) very reliable vehicles. I just moved up a rung on the ladder of the vehicle that I drove for twenty years.
See all 45 reviews of the 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS is priced between $5,855 and$5,855 with odometer readings between 62044 and62044 miles.

