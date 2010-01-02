Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

101 listings
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    133,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,984

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Gray
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    93,639 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in White
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    109,353 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,602

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

    153,205 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,750

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    71,865 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

    146,690 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience in Gold
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience

    130,949 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium in White
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium

    189,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

    235,936 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

    136,052 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,229

    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Green
    used

    2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    90,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,944

    $1,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Green
    used

    2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    118,518 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,948

    $1,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate

    135,782 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis

    59,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    71,314 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate

    44,231 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2004 Mercury Grand Marquis

    129,510 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium

    101,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,208

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis

Overall Consumer Rating
4.457 Reviews
See all 57 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Probably good for another 200,000 miles
Chris,02/01/2010
What more could I ask for? I don't want all the techno crap and I don't want to bump my elbow every other minute, which I seem to do in smaller cars. Granted, the cupholder is only just usable and the car could use a bit more storage in the front seat area. But you know what-I like every other aspect of this car just fine. I like its heft without being too hefty and I like how it moves. The rack and pinion steering is precise and the air suspension is great without totally isolating you from road feel. Leather, air ride, quality construction and a good stereo. For what I paid for a virtually new car with only 22K miles, I could never get a better deal.
