Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming

This used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis in Laramie, WYOMING allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. The 8 cylinder Green car has a great balance of handling and speed. With 93,639 miles and priced at $4,500.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Laramie GM Auto Center.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEFM74W25X629207

Stock: 3738P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020