Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
101 listings
- 133,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,984
- 93,639 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
- 109,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,602
- 153,205 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,750
- 71,865 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
- 146,690 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,990
- 130,949 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
- 189,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
- 235,936 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 136,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,229
- 90,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,944$1,985 Below Market
- 118,518 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,948$1,319 Below Market
- 135,782 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,500
- 59,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,500
- 71,314 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 44,231 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
- 129,510 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 101,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,208
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
Overall Consumer Rating4.457 Reviews
Chris,02/01/2010
What more could I ask for? I don't want all the techno crap and I don't want to bump my elbow every other minute, which I seem to do in smaller cars. Granted, the cupholder is only just usable and the car could use a bit more storage in the front seat area. But you know what-I like every other aspect of this car just fine. I like its heft without being too hefty and I like how it moves. The rack and pinion steering is precise and the air suspension is great without totally isolating you from road feel. Leather, air ride, quality construction and a good stereo. For what I paid for a virtually new car with only 22K miles, I could never get a better deal.
