Consumer Rating
(48)
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classic American V8 and rear-drive layout, considerable interior space, lots of luxury for a reasonable price.
  • Lack of refinement, squishy ride unless the optional handling package is ordered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thousands of Floridians can't be wrong! A Lincoln Town Car at Honda Accord prices.

Vehicle overview

It is so cool that a car like this still exists. While just about every other American manufacturer has run screaming from its past, the Grand Marquis embraces it with a big V8 under the hood and two rear wheels doing the pushing.

Despite this all-but-extinct layout, the Grand Marquis offers some high-tech options like ABS and traction control. It also comes standard with dual front airbags, rear-door child safety locks, and dynamic side-impact protection. For 2000, the Grand Marquis receives many of the safety changes that Ford has implemented across most of its model line. The emergency trunk release allows people who are trapped in the trunk to release the hatch. The child seat-anchor brackets in the back seat provide parents and caregivers an improved method to buckle in their child safety seats more securely. The system secures child safety seats using tethers that attach to the anchor brackets, in addition to traditional safety belts. The Belt Minder system consists of a chime and an indicator light to remind drivers and passengers to buckle up.

Power comes from a 4.6-liter V8 with 200 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque. These numbers can be upped to 215 and 285, respectively, by ordering the handling package that includes dual exhaust, 16-inch aluminum wheels, a higher rear-axle ratio, larger-diameter front and rear stabilizer bars, and rear air springs. Automatic load leveling is a side benefit with this option. If you're after luxury and not performance, options like automatic temperature control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and premium AM/FM stereo with trunk-mounted CD changer can be ordered separately or as part of a luxury package.

The shape of this car contributes to its rather brick-like coefficient of drag (.37) and at 17 mpg in the city it's certainly no econobox. With Mercury constantly improving this traditional model, the company has managed to bring together something old and something new. A V8, rear-drive sedan with traction control and ABS is something most American automakers abandoned long ago. If nothing else, Mercury gets credit for going its own route and not playing follow-the-leader.

2000 Highlights

The Marquis receives additional safety features, including an emergency trunk release, child seat-anchor brackets and Mercury's Belt Minder system. The interior gets a new trim color, Dark Charcoal. One new exterior color will be offered, Tropic Green. The handling package's rear-axle ratio changes from 3.27 to 3.55. The Grand Marquis Limited will be offered later in the 2000 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(67%)
4(23%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Grand Marquis LS
Fred Nelson,07/26/2010
I bought this car used in 2003 and it had only 9,200 miles on it. It now has 100,000 miles on it. The actual repair costs have been less than $1,000. I get 21 MPG around town and 25 MPG on the highway at 70 MPH. It's, without question, the best car I ever owned. I can't understand why Ford is discontinuing manufacture of the Mercury line. I guess they are trying to force us into "golf cart" cars.
Everyman's BMW 745
KC,09/05/2006
This is a marvelous car...my fourth Panther platform Ford. The car has so many aftermarket performance parts that it is hard to believe. There is actually a small performance cult that has grown up around them Mine has dual exhaust, with Dynaflows and an X-pipe, as well as Kumho A/S 795 tires (stock Michelins are a joke). I added a Superchips powertuner. I probably have about 260HP as of now and still get over 25 mpg/highway. Why people complain about the mileage on these cars baffles me...if you want a Honda Civic, go buy one! This car weighs 4,000 pounds. Addco sway bars and Bilstein shocks make the car handle dead flat. There is a reason why police use these cars (Ford CV version).
Good reliable vehicle
Topcat,09/10/2008
Purchased new, have 169,000 miles. Replaced all four brake pads at 167,000. Replaced a/c comp at 148,000. No other cost except tires, oil changes, and transmission service. Have traveled on many long trips. Gas mileage from 23.8-to 25.0. I have the handling package with the 3.55 gear, dual exhaust, 16 inch rims. Mileage is better at below 70 MPH. My speed is 70+. This is my third panther body vehicle.
Timex in a digital age
Dan,11/17/2010
This car puts comfort and reliability above all else. It is amazingly comfortable although I wish the seats offered more side bolstering to keep you in place through the turns. It is VERY reliable. nothing has broken or worn out in its 62K mile life. Lots of room in the cabin and trunk though Id like a center console for storage. The driving experience is muted by vague steering and minimal road feel. The car wallows over bumps and turns and doesn't instill confidence in its handling, especially in wet conditions. The power train is adequate and the car never feel out of breath although more power would be welcome for passing. MPG is ok given its a 2 ton car, I get about 19.
See all 48 reviews of the 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
