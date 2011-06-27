2000 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Pros & Cons
- Classic American V8 and rear-drive layout, considerable interior space, lots of luxury for a reasonable price.
- Lack of refinement, squishy ride unless the optional handling package is ordered.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Thousands of Floridians can't be wrong! A Lincoln Town Car at Honda Accord prices.
Vehicle overview
It is so cool that a car like this still exists. While just about every other American manufacturer has run screaming from its past, the Grand Marquis embraces it with a big V8 under the hood and two rear wheels doing the pushing.
Despite this all-but-extinct layout, the Grand Marquis offers some high-tech options like ABS and traction control. It also comes standard with dual front airbags, rear-door child safety locks, and dynamic side-impact protection. For 2000, the Grand Marquis receives many of the safety changes that Ford has implemented across most of its model line. The emergency trunk release allows people who are trapped in the trunk to release the hatch. The child seat-anchor brackets in the back seat provide parents and caregivers an improved method to buckle in their child safety seats more securely. The system secures child safety seats using tethers that attach to the anchor brackets, in addition to traditional safety belts. The Belt Minder system consists of a chime and an indicator light to remind drivers and passengers to buckle up.
Power comes from a 4.6-liter V8 with 200 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque. These numbers can be upped to 215 and 285, respectively, by ordering the handling package that includes dual exhaust, 16-inch aluminum wheels, a higher rear-axle ratio, larger-diameter front and rear stabilizer bars, and rear air springs. Automatic load leveling is a side benefit with this option. If you're after luxury and not performance, options like automatic temperature control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and premium AM/FM stereo with trunk-mounted CD changer can be ordered separately or as part of a luxury package.
The shape of this car contributes to its rather brick-like coefficient of drag (.37) and at 17 mpg in the city it's certainly no econobox. With Mercury constantly improving this traditional model, the company has managed to bring together something old and something new. A V8, rear-drive sedan with traction control and ABS is something most American automakers abandoned long ago. If nothing else, Mercury gets credit for going its own route and not playing follow-the-leader.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Marquis
Related Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons