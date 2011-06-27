  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2009 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with six-passenger capacity, comfy ride, low price, torque-rich V8, excellent crash scores.
  • Ancient design and underpinnings, sloppy ride and handling, outpaced by newer competitors in almost every way, being flagged down by those in need of a taxi.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$9,850
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis is old, handles like the U.S.S. Nimitz and is outdone by a variety of equally large, safe and powerful competitors -- including Mercury's own Sable. Only those who yearn for 1970s-era land yachts need apply.

Vehicle overview

The Mercury Grand Marquis is so old... "How old is it?" It's so old, its platform debuted when Jimmy Carter was president. It's so old, a cassette deck is an optional extra. It's so old, the Grand Marquis and its relatives are the only cars still built using body-on-frame construction. It's so old, Ed McMahon will soon respond, "Yessir, that's old."

So the Grand Marquis is advancing in years, but some oldies are goodies, right? Well, its old-school approach does have a few benefits, like its robust simplicity and cheap maintenance costs (which have made it and its Crown Victoria twin a favorite among the nation's livery and law-enforcement communities). But there's a reason cars are no longer built like this big old Mercury -- actually, there are quite a few reasons. Thanks to the marvels of modern vehicle design, Ford's newer full-size sedans manage to offer as much interior room while taking up less real estate on the road. And by virtue of more sophisticated engineering, all offer a vastly superior driving experience with better handling and body control.

For those who are not commercial-fleet buyers, the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis' main selling points are its wide-body interior space, rock-solid safety scores and low price. Anyone who has ever taken a ride in a Grand Marquis or Crown Vic taxicab (or perhaps less fortunately, police cruiser) knows how large the interior is. Hiproom and shoulder room are particularly impressive. You should also have noticed that the trunk is only slightly smaller than a Smart car.

But let's compare the Grand Marquis to Mercury's other, thoroughly modern, full-size sedan: the Mercury Sable. This Taurus clone's trunk is actually a tad larger than the Grand Marquis' trunk; its rear-seat head- and legroom are more generous; and its crash test scores are identical. Plus the Sable hits the registers for about the same price and has a similarly powerful, but more fuel-efficient, V6 engine. It also has a much nicer interior, a wider array of available features and is much easier and less cumbersome to drive. We could go on.

The 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis' longtime sibling, the Ford Crown Victoria, is now sold only to fleet buyers, meaning folks who still want a throwback rear-drive large sedan must stick with the Mercury or throw down a few more bucks for the related Lincoln Town Car. But we urge you to not still want such a throwback rear-drive large sedan. Other full-size sedans, like the Sable and Taurus, should better meet or exceed your car-buying needs, while others, like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon, are also worth considering.

2009 Mercury Grand Marquis models

The 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis is a full-size sedan in one trim level known as LS. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear air suspension, keyless entry and exterior keypad entry, auto on/off headlamps, foglamps, cruise control, full power accessories, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power 40/20/40-split front bench seat, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a CD player.

Options include chrome-clad wheels, heated front seats, a leather/wood steering wheel with audio and climate controls, power-adjustable pedals and a "dual media" stereo with a cassette and CD player.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Mercury Grand Marquis now has just one trim level, the LS.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2009 Grand Marquis is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 coupled to a four-speed automatic transmission. Output is 224 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy is 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined, notably less than other large sedans.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, traction control and front-seat side airbags. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not offered.

Despite missing a few safety features, the Grand Marquis nevertheless has scored well in tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It rates a perfect five stars in frontal-impact crash protection, and when equipped with side airbags, it earns five stars for front and rear side-impact safety as well. The big Mercury sedan also earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Driving

Like the interior, driving the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis is none too different from piloting one from 15 years ago...or even 15 years before that. Due to the vehicle's size, pillow-like suspension and low-effort steering, it has all the road feel of a pontoon boat. These may seem like positives to some folks, but quite simply, newer full-size sedans are easier to maneuver and better to drive, while still offering safe structures and comfortable rides. On the upside, the standard V8 provides plenty of acceleration for most driving situations.

Interior

The Grand Marquis has a wide, spacious interior that can seat up to six in a pinch. Nevertheless, the rear seat is matched or surpassed in roominess by newer, better-driving full-size sedans. Controls and instruments are simple and easy to decipher, but the overall design is dated and some controls are difficult to reach. If you've taken a cab to the airport in the last 15 years, you already know the trunk is huge, with 20.6 cubic feet of space capable of swallowing copious amounts of luggage or several sets of golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Terrific Value In A Traditional Car
hpr2,08/02/2011
I've owned 12 Crown Victoria and Grand Marquis sedans since 1989. I came across a 2009 Grand Marquis LS Ultimate Collection with just 8.400 miles on June 1, 2011. This car is not only the best full size Ford product I've ever owned, but the BEST car I've ever owned ! Say all you want about being dated, but these cars were a salesman's dream....no failure along the side of the road. Ever. The evolution from 2004 to 2009 was a continued improvement in ride and transmission driveability, shift points, etc. I've just retired and feel set for many years to come. Remember the "special feel of an Oldsmobile" ? As long as I can, I will have the "special feel of a full size Ford product".
Great Car For Tall Drivers
DavidW9819,07/12/2015
LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I'm 6'3" and 300 lbs., and most cars made since 2000 are WAY too small to accommodate a man my size. Not so with the 2009 Grand Marquis. I have more headroom and legroom in this car than I'll ever need, although the back seat is a bit cramped. That's not an issue for me, as I rarely have any passengers in the car with me, and if I did odds are they'd be a lot smaller than me and just fine with the rear seat accommodations. I bought this car in 2011 for less than 1/2 the original MSRP and something like 27 K on the odometer because it was a fleet vehicle and the Grand Marquis was slated to go out of production that year. In the four years I've owned this car, the only maintenance costs I've had are a new set of tires and regular oil changes. I wouldn't even had to purchase new tires if the ones that were on the car when I purchased it hadn't dry-rotted. (I live in the West, and the desert sun and heat rots rubber like you wouldn't believe.) The steering column shaft was replaced under recall by the local Ford dealership in April 2015 even though my car is six years old, so kudos to Ford for having the integrity to stand behind its products even though they've discontinued the Mercury nameplate. The only downside of the car are the low (around 11) MPG's, but that's probably because I do mostly city driving and run the A/C (terrific, by the way) 8-9 months of the year. Fortunately, my round trip mileage to work is less than 10 miles, so even with gas currently at $3.15/gallon locally, the low MPG isn't really an issue for me. I'm sure that the fuel economy would probably double if I drove on the interstate more often. The 2009 Grand Marquis is one of two vehicles (the other being the Ford Ranger) that I wish Ford hadn't discontinued. Both are reliable, low maintenance vehicles that will easily go 200,000 miles with proper care. Hey Ford, how about making more vehicles without all the latest gadgets for us old guys?
good car
Thomas Miller,04/24/2016
LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I got this car with 12000 miles and put on additional 100000 on it. I got as high as 28 mpg and lowest was 16 mpg.. comfort hard to beat the big sled. Ride is soft and pretty quiet. I took many long trips without a bit of trouble. I always run synethic oils and its like new yet. Wish they were still made.
Trunk lock
mirliyaqat Alikhan,06/28/2010
The trunk lock of the car is going bad in 55k miles. This is happening in almost all of this model. Please look into this matter.The Air condition electronic switch is going bad at 40k which need to be look into it. Thanks
See all 20 reviews of the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS is priced between $9,850 and$9,850 with odometer readings between 61675 and61675 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Grand Marquises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,850 and mileage as low as 61675 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,243.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,778.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,124.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,022.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Grand Marquis lease specials

Related Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles