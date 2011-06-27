Vehicle overview

The Mercury Grand Marquis is so old... "How old is it?" It's so old, its platform debuted when Jimmy Carter was president. It's so old, a cassette deck is an optional extra. It's so old, the Grand Marquis and its relatives are the only cars still built using body-on-frame construction. It's so old, Ed McMahon will soon respond, "Yessir, that's old."

So the Grand Marquis is advancing in years, but some oldies are goodies, right? Well, its old-school approach does have a few benefits, like its robust simplicity and cheap maintenance costs (which have made it and its Crown Victoria twin a favorite among the nation's livery and law-enforcement communities). But there's a reason cars are no longer built like this big old Mercury -- actually, there are quite a few reasons. Thanks to the marvels of modern vehicle design, Ford's newer full-size sedans manage to offer as much interior room while taking up less real estate on the road. And by virtue of more sophisticated engineering, all offer a vastly superior driving experience with better handling and body control.

For those who are not commercial-fleet buyers, the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis' main selling points are its wide-body interior space, rock-solid safety scores and low price. Anyone who has ever taken a ride in a Grand Marquis or Crown Vic taxicab (or perhaps less fortunately, police cruiser) knows how large the interior is. Hiproom and shoulder room are particularly impressive. You should also have noticed that the trunk is only slightly smaller than a Smart car.

But let's compare the Grand Marquis to Mercury's other, thoroughly modern, full-size sedan: the Mercury Sable. This Taurus clone's trunk is actually a tad larger than the Grand Marquis' trunk; its rear-seat head- and legroom are more generous; and its crash test scores are identical. Plus the Sable hits the registers for about the same price and has a similarly powerful, but more fuel-efficient, V6 engine. It also has a much nicer interior, a wider array of available features and is much easier and less cumbersome to drive. We could go on.

The 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis' longtime sibling, the Ford Crown Victoria, is now sold only to fleet buyers, meaning folks who still want a throwback rear-drive large sedan must stick with the Mercury or throw down a few more bucks for the related Lincoln Town Car. But we urge you to not still want such a throwback rear-drive large sedan. Other full-size sedans, like the Sable and Taurus, should better meet or exceed your car-buying needs, while others, like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon, are also worth considering.