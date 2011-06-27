I needed a reliable, safe, affordable and clean family car. The LS meets all of the criteria. My 4 year old son likes the car and his review was cool car dad. My 7 year old daughter and wife are caught up in the small car preference but I explained the values of the car vs. paying for a small car with a higher price. Many of the repairs that others mentioned as negatives were fixed before I purchased the car. I found the car at an estate sale and looked for such a car for about 3 months. We paid $1,000 for it and its the best money ever spent on a car. The previous owner, an older man, took great care of the car. I also like that I am driving a US brand car. A great value!

