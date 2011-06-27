1993 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Other years
A passenger airbag, an overdrive-lockout selector on the automatic gearshift, a stainless-steel exhaust system, an express-down driver's window and dual front cupholders appear on the Grand Marquis's extensive standard equipment list this year.
Cool Car Dad,05/07/2009
I needed a reliable, safe, affordable and clean family car. The LS meets all of the criteria. My 4 year old son likes the car and his review was cool car dad. My 7 year old daughter and wife are caught up in the small car preference but I explained the values of the car vs. paying for a small car with a higher price. Many of the repairs that others mentioned as negatives were fixed before I purchased the car. I found the car at an estate sale and looked for such a car for about 3 months. We paid $1,000 for it and its the best money ever spent on a car. The previous owner, an older man, took great care of the car. I also like that I am driving a US brand car. A great value!
Clifford W,05/30/2010
I bought this car from an older fellow in Feb. 2010 for the sole purpose of replacing my Oldsmobile Aurora. This Grand Marquis is not as advanced or as modern as the car it replaced but the ride and comfort far surpass anything on the road today. I have driven many cars from Acura to Volvo and can personally say that Ford did a great job on keeping the traditional American sedan alive. It is a shame Ford is discontinuing the Panther platform of cars ( Crown Victoria, Grand Marquis, Town Car) as of 2011 because I am now sold on these excellent cars. The Performance is good for it's almost 3800 pound mass and the powertrain is smooth and responsive. I highly recommend you test drive one today!
Steven Rapp,08/13/2002
I've owned BMW's , Mercedes and Jags, but the Mercury Marquis is the best car for the money. I've driven this car thru thick and thin, including moving 5 times, a divorce, and this baby has been with me the whole way. She is as comfortable and rides just like new and she now has 185,000 miles. Car looks and rides like new. I salute the engineers and workers at Ford-Canada for producing a wonderful product for a working stiff like me.
Jack McGowan,07/11/2003
Have driventhis car all over the country and it has never failed me.I have a 97 Marquis and this car rides better than the 97.With 148k on it the engine is so quiet you forget it is running.
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
