Consumer Rating
(14)
1993 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
List Price Estimate
$915 - $2,134
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A passenger airbag, an overdrive-lockout selector on the automatic gearshift, a stainless-steel exhaust system, an express-down driver's window and dual front cupholders appear on the Grand Marquis's extensive standard equipment list this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cool Car Dad
Cool Car Dad,05/07/2009
I needed a reliable, safe, affordable and clean family car. The LS meets all of the criteria. My 4 year old son likes the car and his review was cool car dad. My 7 year old daughter and wife are caught up in the small car preference but I explained the values of the car vs. paying for a small car with a higher price. Many of the repairs that others mentioned as negatives were fixed before I purchased the car. I found the car at an estate sale and looked for such a car for about 3 months. We paid $1,000 for it and its the best money ever spent on a car. The previous owner, an older man, took great care of the car. I also like that I am driving a US brand car. A great value!
A Great Traditional American Car
Clifford W,05/30/2010
I bought this car from an older fellow in Feb. 2010 for the sole purpose of replacing my Oldsmobile Aurora. This Grand Marquis is not as advanced or as modern as the car it replaced but the ride and comfort far surpass anything on the road today. I have driven many cars from Acura to Volvo and can personally say that Ford did a great job on keeping the traditional American sedan alive. It is a shame Ford is discontinuing the Panther platform of cars ( Crown Victoria, Grand Marquis, Town Car) as of 2011 because I am now sold on these excellent cars. The Performance is good for it's almost 3800 pound mass and the powertrain is smooth and responsive. I highly recommend you test drive one today!
Best Darn Car I Ever Owned
Steven Rapp,08/13/2002
I've owned BMW's , Mercedes and Jags, but the Mercury Marquis is the best car for the money. I've driven this car thru thick and thin, including moving 5 times, a divorce, and this baby has been with me the whole way. She is as comfortable and rides just like new and she now has 185,000 miles. Car looks and rides like new. I salute the engineers and workers at Ford-Canada for producing a wonderful product for a working stiff like me.
a car for all seasons
Jack McGowan,07/11/2003
Have driventhis car all over the country and it has never failed me.I have a 97 Marquis and this car rides better than the 97.With 148k on it the engine is so quiet you forget it is running.
See all 14 reviews of the 1993 Mercury Grand Marquis
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
