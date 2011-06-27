Close

Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada

Gorgeous Smokestone Metallic, our 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Sedan is a classic cruiser with luxury features to spare. Powered by a 4.6 Liter Flex Fuel V8 generating 224hp while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission. You will be living the dream inside this Rear Wheel Drive Sedan as you power through the city earning nearly 24mpg on the open road. Classic styling is accented by polished wheels and a stunning grille. One look at this LS and you will know you have made the right choice. A comfortable leather interior wraps you in comfort as you enjoy air conditioning with automatic temperature control, woodgrain trim, power accessories, keyless entry, and an amazing audio system complete with a CD player. It's easy to feel secure in our Mercury. Anti-lock brakes, a tire pressure monitoring system, and plenty of airbags are all on board to keep you and your family safe and secure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEBM7FV2AX617541

Stock: 617541

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-11-2020