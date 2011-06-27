Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $6,690Good Deal | $609 below market
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet118,077 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brickner's Park City - Merrill / Wisconsin
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS VERY CLEAN!!!, 3 Month 3000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Premium Leather Interior, *Local Trade*, Dual Power Seats, Power windows and Locks, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Leather steering wheel, LS Leather 50/50 Split Bench Seats, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.Brickner's Park City is a Customer 1st Award for Excellence Winner for 2016, 2017, and 2018!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV1AX609902
Stock: 29486B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,889Fair Deal
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS77,322 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Gorgeous Smokestone Metallic, our 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Sedan is a classic cruiser with luxury features to spare. Powered by a 4.6 Liter Flex Fuel V8 generating 224hp while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission. You will be living the dream inside this Rear Wheel Drive Sedan as you power through the city earning nearly 24mpg on the open road. Classic styling is accented by polished wheels and a stunning grille. One look at this LS and you will know you have made the right choice. A comfortable leather interior wraps you in comfort as you enjoy air conditioning with automatic temperature control, woodgrain trim, power accessories, keyless entry, and an amazing audio system complete with a CD player. It's easy to feel secure in our Mercury. Anti-lock brakes, a tire pressure monitoring system, and plenty of airbags are all on board to keep you and your family safe and secure. This Grand Marquis is made to make a big impression, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV2AX617541
Stock: 617541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- New Listing$7,926
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet110,150 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
LOCAL TRADE, 17 14-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Front wheel independent suspension, LS Leather 50/50 Split Bench Seats, Traction control.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV8AX600193
Stock: G709420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $11,599
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet81,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV6AX610639
Stock: 18908873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,369
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet135,727 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Recent Arrival NO ACCIDENTS and TWO-OWNER VEHICLESmokestone Clearcoat Metallic 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LSLearn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV5AX639307
Stock: 6610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,861
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet97,823 milesDelivery available*
Jim Ellis Toyota - Mcdonough / Georgia
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LS Leather 50/50 Split Bench Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV6AX609457
Stock: TS043872A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $6,900
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis undefined109,392 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schoepp Motors Middleton West - Middleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV1AX610595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,290Great Deal | $1,318 below market
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS61,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Leather Seats 4.6L Ohc Sefi Ffv V8 Engine Medium Light Stone; Ls Leather Twin Comfort Seat Trim Silver Birch Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEHM75V49X615569
Stock: 9X615569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $4,999Great Deal | $827 below market
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS121,243 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis 4dr 4dr Sedan LS features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Lid, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEHM75V69X624614
Stock: YC-624614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $7,985Good Deal | $1,439 below market
2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS95,270 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ed White's Auto Sales - Rensselaer / Indiana
Welcome to Ed White's Auto Sales located at 1105 N McKinley Ave in RensselaerIN. Our vehicles are sold with a 30 day unlimited mile warranty. Any vehicle that has over 150000 miles Commercial Vehicles diesel vehicles equipment and high performance vehicles are sold AS-IS. Our business was started in 1972 by Ed White with the focus of selling quality vehicles at fair prices to the people of Jasper and surrounding counties in Indiana. For over 40 years his dealership has flourished and is now the largest family operated pre-owned vehicle dealership in the area. The reason is that we have not strayed from our core beliefs; To serve you our customer with respect and the way we would like to be treated; Offer only the best vehicles we can at prices that can make both of us happy.Feel free to drop in for a visit or call us AT (888)-893-7553 for any questions you may have or to arrange a test drive. Serving Rensselaer Fair Oaks Remington Monon Knox Morocco Wolcott Demotte Hebron Kentland Lafayette Fowler Roselawn Lake Village Lowell Wheatfield & surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV1BX611425
Stock: P28405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,995
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS71,938 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEHM75V29X609298
Stock: 609298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,480
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS108,154 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ozark Chevrolet - Ozark / Missouri
Grand Marquis LS, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD. Grand Marquis LS, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, 17' 14-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LS Leather Twin Comfort 50/50 Split Bench Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 OHC FFV Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17249 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEHM75V39X630693
Stock: 2982A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $7,995Good Deal | $706 below market
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS75,547 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Good Car Company - Mesa / Arizona
Clean Carfax! Ultimate Edition Grand Marquis! Drives Like a Dream! LOW Miles! Super Clean Inside and Out! Well Maintained and Serviced! Strong Running V8 4.6L Motor! Great Financing Options Available! We are OPEN and Disinfecting Daily to keep us/ customers clean and safe! All of our Trucks/Cars go through a Mechanical and Safety check before we bring them to the lot and have Carfax's available for every vehicle we sell. Not to mention we also include a complementary 2 year Maintenance Program with every purchase to help keep your new auto running smooth! Please don't hesitate to call with any questions. Financing options available for all types of credit! We deal with some of the best banks in the Auto Industry! Trades Always Welcomed! We also offer up a great variety of warranties to fit your car needs and keep you protected. Want to be pre-approved before you head down? Easy online credit apps and complete inventory with additional pictures can be viewed at www.goodcaraz.com if you want to shop from home or just give us call (480) 890-5752. We are Family Owned and Operated. Never any games or gimmicks, just car & truck buying made easy and fun. Come on down and check us out.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEHM75V89X604154
Stock: 604154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,688Fair Deal | $316 below market
2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS101,924 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Friendly Ford Lincoln - Monroe / Michigan
Grand Marquis LS Silver 4.6L V8 OHC FFV4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LS Leather 50/50 Split Bench Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Welcome to Friendly Lincoln! Located in Monroe, MI, Friendly Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Friendly Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to Purchase, Finance, or Service a New or Pre-Owned Lincoln, you've come to the right place!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV3BX601138
Stock: 186170B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $7,995Good Deal | $1,528 below market
2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS93,698 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Transwest Ford - Torrington / Wyoming
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FVXBX601265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,990Fair Deal | $284 below market
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS130,001 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Johnny Londoff Chevrolet - Florissant / Missouri
This unit has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis shines with an exquisite blue finish. This model is rear wheel drive. The traction control system on the Mercury Grand Marquis instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis has an automatic transmission. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this vehicle. The Mercury Grand Marquis features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. This unit can run on either gasoline or E85 fuel. Relax on the road in this this Mercury Grand Marquis. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEHM75V59X628184
Stock: C0-1153A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $8,490Fair Deal
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS67,705 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Faulkner Chevrolet - Pittsburg / Texas
Odometer is 28964 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEHM75V49X618620
Stock: PC618620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $15,998
2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS38,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEBM7FV5BX601514
Stock: 19120261
Certified Pre-Owned: No