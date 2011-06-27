The 1990 Grand Marquis is a strong, reliable car. One thing to look out for in this vehicle is for alternator problems especially the alternator plug; they tend to melt down (but most 88-91 Fords suffer from this problem). I think the 1990 is the better year for the Grand Marquis because of the 5.0 L engine and the great ride to match. This vehicle has the smoothest ride any- one will have the privilege to experience. The LS has a luxurious interior fully packed with top grain leather and all the power toys you need. The 1990 grand marquis is an over all great car.

