1990 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A driver airbag and tilt steering wheel are added to the standard features list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice Old School Yacht
Michael,05/09/2010
I have always love big cars. Great for eating up the miles on the Interstate, while getting about 23mpg. Named the car after the owner, Ms Elenor. She took great care of it. The car is completely stock, and wonderful to drive.
Built Ford Tough
ronnie,03/18/2002
The 1990 Grand Marquis is a strong, reliable car. One thing to look out for in this vehicle is for alternator problems especially the alternator plug; they tend to melt down (but most 88-91 Fords suffer from this problem). I think the 1990 is the better year for the Grand Marquis because of the 5.0 L engine and the great ride to match. This vehicle has the smoothest ride any- one will have the privilege to experience. The LS has a luxurious interior fully packed with top grain leather and all the power toys you need. The 1990 grand marquis is an over all great car.
good
nelson,08/26/2002
the car is a very good driving car.
The Grand Boat
Debbie,04/03/2005
Bought from my brother in 1996 who bought it new--he is a mechanic who had the police package installed. You have to think that both taxi companies & police departments have been using the Grand Marquis & Crown Victorias for many, many years! What I most enjoyed about this car was the room & comfort--was like sitting on your sofa! My family & I have put approx. 80,000 miles in 6 years on this vehicle--I only had to do the brakes & rotors once; no tranny or engine work besides flush & fill radiator, oil changes every 3,000 miles & studded snows in the winter. I would get another in a heartbeat-only complaint I have is the torque on the vehicle causing a rear wheel car to spin out in snow
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan, Grand Marquis Wagon. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, Colony Park GS 4dr Wagon, Colony Park LS 4dr Wagon, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,397.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,186.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,159.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

