Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

Martin Nissan - Skokie / Illinois

THIS IS A BEAUTY, THEY DEFINITELY DO NOT MAKE THEM LIKE THIS ANY MORE, 2008 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS GS WITH ONLY 50,037 MILES, YES SUPER LOW LOW MILES ON THIS 1 AND LOCALLY OWNED, INTERIOR IS ALMOST PERFECT, THE BODY NEEDS A LITTLE WORK BUT DRIVES PERFECT, COME CHECK OUT THIS PERFECT MECHANIC SPECIAL NOW..It has not been through our safety inspection and for that reason is being sold as a MECHANIC SPECIAL IS SOLD AS-IS AND DOES NOT HAVE ANY GUARANTEES AND IS SOLD AS-IS SINCE IT HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED BY OUR SERVICE DEPT

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEFM74V28X653910

Stock: P02583A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020