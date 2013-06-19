Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

Most of the reviews on the car are positive. However,if you read the Edmunds review, it sounds like this car belongs in the 19th century. What is the purpose of a car? To get one from point A to point B safely, comfortably, and reasonably economically. The Grand Marquis does all of this very well. I get 27 MPG on the highway and average 23 around town. I drive it conservatively. I'm tired of Edmunds and others running down these cars in favor of more sporty handling vehicles that corner better. What the heck do you need that for? As for interior space, the claim that the Sable is just as big is just not true. The Sable is 6" narrower. Maybe the 'experts' need to reassess a cars purpose.

