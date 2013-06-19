Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

101 listings
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    50,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,971

    $1,671 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    74,216 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,688

    $1,535 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    108,099 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $1,022 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    99,393 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,000

    $329 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    49,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    84,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    54,546 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,599

  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    59,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    61,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,290

    $1,318 Below Market
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    121,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $827 Below Market
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    71,938 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    108,154 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,480

  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    75,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $706 Below Market
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    130,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,990

    $284 Below Market
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    67,705 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,490

  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis

    79,135 miles

    $6,929

  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet

    118,077 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,690

    $609 Below Market
  • 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    77,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,889

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis

Great Car
jim5660,06/19/2013
LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Most of the reviews on the car are positive. However,if you read the Edmunds review, it sounds like this car belongs in the 19th century. What is the purpose of a car? To get one from point A to point B safely, comfortably, and reasonably economically. The Grand Marquis does all of this very well. I get 27 MPG on the highway and average 23 around town. I drive it conservatively. I'm tired of Edmunds and others running down these cars in favor of more sporty handling vehicles that corner better. What the heck do you need that for? As for interior space, the claim that the Sable is just as big is just not true. The Sable is 6" narrower. Maybe the 'experts' need to reassess a cars purpose.
