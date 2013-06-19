Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
- 50,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,971$1,671 Below Market
- 74,216 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,688$1,535 Below Market
- 108,099 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$1,022 Below Market
- 99,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000$329 Below Market
- 49,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 84,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 54,546 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,599
- 59,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
- 61,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,290$1,318 Below Market
- 121,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999$827 Below Market
- 71,938 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 108,154 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,480
- 75,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$706 Below Market
- 130,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990$284 Below Market
- 67,705 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,490
- 79,135 miles
$6,929
- 118,077 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,690$609 Below Market
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,889
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
Overall Consumer Rating4.537 Reviews
jim5660,06/19/2013
LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Most of the reviews on the car are positive. However,if you read the Edmunds review, it sounds like this car belongs in the 19th century. What is the purpose of a car? To get one from point A to point B safely, comfortably, and reasonably economically. The Grand Marquis does all of this very well. I get 27 MPG on the highway and average 23 around town. I drive it conservatively. I'm tired of Edmunds and others running down these cars in favor of more sporty handling vehicles that corner better. What the heck do you need that for? As for interior space, the claim that the Sable is just as big is just not true. The Sable is 6" narrower. Maybe the 'experts' need to reassess a cars purpose.
