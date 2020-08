Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska

Check out this very nice 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan! This vehicle has been frshly serviced by our ASE Certified Technicians and replaced parts include: New Front and Rear Shocks, Upper and Lower Ball Joints, Sway Bar Links and Bushings, Serpentine Belt, and Temperature Blend Door. Its loaded with options including a 4.6L V8, Power Windows, Locks, Cruise Control, Woodgrain Interior Accents, AM/FM Radio, and more! Overall this car looks and drives great! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEFM75W9YX712684

Stock: 712684C71249

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-14-2019