1997 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wow, this is the last of the big, American V-8 rear-wheel drive sedans sold in this country.
  • Handling is not the Grand Marquis' strong suit.
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,361 - $3,171
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size, rear-drive American sedan, we hope you like Ford and Mercury. The gang at the Blue Oval are the only ones building such cars these days. Decades old technology allows Mercury to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among fleet buyers for taxi companies, police departments, or just those who need space and towing power who don't want a minivan or pickup truck.

This grand dame of the Mercury lineup received a mild makeover last year, so changes to the 1997 model amount to the shuffling of a few packages and the changing of a few colors.

These days, the Mercury Grand Marquis and its Ford Crown Victoria stablemate offer much more value than most compact and mid-size cars that are being peddled at your local auto mall. Think about this: the Mercury Grand Marquis costs just over $26,000 fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs more than $30,000, and the much smaller Toyota Camry XLE costs $25,000; despite a wimpy (in comparison) V6, tight seating for five, and a comparatively minuscule trunk. Sporting a big car floaty ride and twitchy chassis dynamics at speed, the Mercury Grand Marquis is nonetheless comfortable. The handling and performance group adds a few horsepower and improves the car's stability in the twisties; we recommend it to anyone who enjoys back-country highways more than mind-numbing interstates for their family vacations.

So, if you're one of the few people unwilling to pay for a sport utility's high insurance premiums and abysmal gas mileage, or if you just can't stand the idea of a minivan, this is about your only choice. That's OK though. Unless you can get your hands on a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS, we think that this is the best full-size car value on the market.

1997 Highlights

After a mild facelift last year, the Grand Marquis soldiers on with a few color changes, improved power steering and the addition of rear air suspension to the handling package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(63%)
4(32%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
38 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1997 Marquis LS
1997 Grand Marquis,04/23/2006
I spent 6 months researching every make of used car, looking for the one car that had the best combination of room, power, style, safety, and economy. The car that fit the bill...my 1997 Grand Marquis LS. I have owned the car since 2002 and it has required only regular maintenance (oil changes, plugs, filters and the like). Because most buyers mistakenly view the Marquis as an old person's boat, super quality low mileage versions are readily available for reasonable prices. Ford got this car right and with the same basic engine and body parts being made since 1992...parts are not a problem. My Marquis is extremely fast, incredibly roomy, economical (18-26mpg), and very reliable.
God given vehicle
VERLA,10/29/2005
I really like this car. It is dependable and very economical for a large sedan. I am blessed to have got this car.
I love the car!
Nice Car,11/17/2007
I am a women so the dealership was trying to sell me a Pontiac, they had to wash it so they gave me a Marquis to drive for a day. The looks didnt turn me on, but when I got in the car and started driving it I was sold. I never let them take it back. I have had the care for 2 years and I have driven back and forth from state to state and just keeping regular oil changes the car works great. I cant' wait to get another one. A newer one of course
Great Car
High Gear,12/29/2009
I bought this car new and after 7 yrs passed it on to our son. It has the HPP which makes it fun to drive. Gas mileage is respectable considering the weight of the vehicle. Front seats sagged within a year and the dealer had them rebuilt to my satisfaction( I like a firm seat). Its a real sleeper and fools many with its power. Well here it is 12 yrs later and it still turns heads. Gripes are intake manifold failure ( very common) the happened out of warrenty , ball joints and tie rods, steering arm. You can thank greaseless joints for that. Intake was a known problem and only cop cars got a free warrenty on it shame on ford for this. I'd buy another but I like my f150 to much.
See all 38 reviews of the 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis?

