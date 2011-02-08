Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
- 61,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,290$1,318 Below Market
- 121,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999$827 Below Market
- 71,938 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 108,154 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,480
- 75,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$706 Below Market
- 130,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990$284 Below Market
- 67,705 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,490
- 79,135 miles
$6,929
- 50,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,971$1,671 Below Market
- 74,216 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,688$1,535 Below Market
- 108,099 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$1,022 Below Market
- 118,077 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,690$609 Below Market
- 99,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000$329 Below Market
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,889
- 110,150 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,926
- 49,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 81,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,599
- 84,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
hpr2,08/02/2011
I've owned 12 Crown Victoria and Grand Marquis sedans since 1989. I came across a 2009 Grand Marquis LS Ultimate Collection with just 8.400 miles on June 1, 2011. This car is not only the best full size Ford product I've ever owned, but the BEST car I've ever owned ! Say all you want about being dated, but these cars were a salesman's dream....no failure along the side of the road. Ever. The evolution from 2004 to 2009 was a continued improvement in ride and transmission driveability, shift points, etc. I've just retired and feel set for many years to come. Remember the "special feel of an Oldsmobile" ? As long as I can, I will have the "special feel of a full size Ford product".
