1992 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$836 - $1,947
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
New sheetmetal debuts on the Grand Marquis. Rounded styling and two additional inches in length give the car a sleeker appearance. The old V8 engine is replaced with a 4.6-liter V8 that makes between 40 and 60 more horsepower, depending on the exhaust system. A new passenger airbag is added to the options list. Antilock brakes are available in the performance and handling package. The wagon is discontinued.
Most helpful consumer reviews
92Mercury,01/06/2008
I purchased this vehicle with around 45,000 original miles on it. The body is nearly perfect. The car rides smooth, road bumps are hardly noticed. Plus it gives you a safe feeling, after all, it is a big car. The engine runs smooth and, with a EPA rating of 19 mpg/city-27 mpg highway, it makes you wonder where modern engineering is, when compared to todays cars.
yamomwa2,11/08/2008
I bought this car in 2006, and it's one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned. It has a very comfortable ride, and it is very roomy inside. The one thing I didn't like about this car is the clearcoat paint fading. But, this car is reliable, so I can overlook that. It isn't the most fuel efficient vehicle, but the comfort and the smooth ride outweighs that. Overall, the car is a nice car. Although, the driver side window motor died on it and the lock cylinder in my trunk broke.
kathym,09/03/2002
We bought the car as a brand new left and , we had very little trouble with it , I have 146000 mi. on it and never changed the transmision fluid in it but change the oil frequently, whenever I ride in someone elses car, to me there is no comparison, I love it.
kpruitt1229,11/09/2007
This car was my first car that I got for only 900 and I love it. It drives really nice and for being a big car, it is fairly easy to drive. The steering is pretty loose which I like and it has more power under the hood than most people would think. But I have had to do some minior repairs. I had to get my rear brake pads replaced (which I knew buying the car), a new headlight switch, and my crank sensor stopped working. But thats not too bad and this car has treated me great
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
