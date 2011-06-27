  1. Home
1992 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New sheetmetal debuts on the Grand Marquis. Rounded styling and two additional inches in length give the car a sleeker appearance. The old V8 engine is replaced with a 4.6-liter V8 that makes between 40 and 60 more horsepower, depending on the exhaust system. A new passenger airbag is added to the options list. Antilock brakes are available in the performance and handling package. The wagon is discontinued.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(29%)
4(57%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Comfortable, reliable, a great car
92Mercury,01/06/2008
I purchased this vehicle with around 45,000 original miles on it. The body is nearly perfect. The car rides smooth, road bumps are hardly noticed. Plus it gives you a safe feeling, after all, it is a big car. The engine runs smooth and, with a EPA rating of 19 mpg/city-27 mpg highway, it makes you wonder where modern engineering is, when compared to todays cars.
Great Older Car
yamomwa2,11/08/2008
I bought this car in 2006, and it's one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned. It has a very comfortable ride, and it is very roomy inside. The one thing I didn't like about this car is the clearcoat paint fading. But, this car is reliable, so I can overlook that. It isn't the most fuel efficient vehicle, but the comfort and the smooth ride outweighs that. Overall, the car is a nice car. Although, the driver side window motor died on it and the lock cylinder in my trunk broke.
grand marquis
kathym,09/03/2002
We bought the car as a brand new left and , we had very little trouble with it , I have 146000 mi. on it and never changed the transmision fluid in it but change the oil frequently, whenever I ride in someone elses car, to me there is no comparison, I love it.
Amazing First Car
kpruitt1229,11/09/2007
This car was my first car that I got for only 900 and I love it. It drives really nice and for being a big car, it is fairly easy to drive. The steering is pretty loose which I like and it has more power under the hood than most people would think. But I have had to do some minior repairs. I had to get my rear brake pads replaced (which I knew buying the car), a new headlight switch, and my crank sensor stopped working. But thats not too bad and this car has treated me great
See all 21 reviews of the 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
