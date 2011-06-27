Estimated values
1991 Mercury Grand Marquis Colony Park LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$819
|$1,409
|$1,712
|Clean
|$721
|$1,244
|$1,516
|Average
|$526
|$915
|$1,125
|Rough
|$331
|$585
|$734
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Grand Marquis Colony Park GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$807
|$1,393
|$1,693
|Clean
|$711
|$1,230
|$1,500
|Average
|$519
|$905
|$1,113
|Rough
|$327
|$579
|$727
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$900
|$1,472
|$1,764
|Clean
|$793
|$1,300
|$1,563
|Average
|$578
|$956
|$1,160
|Rough
|$364
|$612
|$757
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,559
|$1,873
|Clean
|$831
|$1,377
|$1,659
|Average
|$606
|$1,012
|$1,231
|Rough
|$381
|$648
|$803