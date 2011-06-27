2005 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior, comfortable ride, good crash test scores.
- Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, some low-grade interior materials.
Other years
List Price
$4,700
Edmunds' Expert Review
A perennial best-seller among older folks who appreciate its large size and reasonable price, the Grand Marquis offers a Lincoln Town Car experience for under $30,000.
2005 Highlights
Minor changes this year include a new instrument panel applique, a revised steering wheel design and new wheel choices. A new LSE model includes a dual exhaust, sportier axle ratio, unique wheels and leather bucket seats with a floor console (and floor shifter).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Chris,02/01/2010
What more could I ask for? I don't want all the techno crap and I don't want to bump my elbow every other minute, which I seem to do in smaller cars. Granted, the cupholder is only just usable and the car could use a bit more storage in the front seat area. But you know what-I like every other aspect of this car just fine. I like its heft without being too hefty and I like how it moves. The rack and pinion steering is precise and the air suspension is great without totally isolating you from road feel. Leather, air ride, quality construction and a good stereo. For what I paid for a virtually new car with only 22K miles, I could never get a better deal.
Don,06/07/2008
Grand Marquis LSE, more rare than originally thought. Ever see a grandpa car with buckets, floor shift, dual exhaust, front & rear stabilizer bars, six shocks, 3:27 selectable positraction or standard rear wheel drive, power assit rack & pinion steering, 4 wheel ABS with power assist disc brakes, 25mpg that looks good, fun to drive, 5 star crash safety ratings, leather, power, cheap full coverage insurance and will seat five adults and room for luggage galore in the trunk. This vehicle was bought new, now has over 50,000 miles on it and I've had great reliability from it. No regrets, only wish Mercury would bring them back again.
Keith,02/26/2010
We have had eight Grand Marquis since the mid-eighties. I can honestly say that they have served us well with most of them getting 120000 before trading. Our current 2005 has 140000 with minimal problems, electrical control module and catylic converter. We get 22 mpg on two lane roads and up to 27 on long trips.This is not a flashy car but it is comfortable and reliable.
PAUL COUGHLIN,11/17/2005
After two trips to dealer for oil chg/filt. I have had no issues re: Quality or driveability. Vehicle is a pleasure to drive on hwy and secondary roads. It is responsive and as dependable as i expected it to be. I have experienced better than 20 mpg in local town traffic and expect high 20s on highway. It gives a ride that is incredibly smooth and quiet, but firm on curves etc. All systems satisfactory so far.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis info
