  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

2005 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, comfortable ride, good crash test scores.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, some low-grade interior materials.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$4,700
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A perennial best-seller among older folks who appreciate its large size and reasonable price, the Grand Marquis offers a Lincoln Town Car experience for under $30,000.

2005 Highlights

Minor changes this year include a new instrument panel applique, a revised steering wheel design and new wheel choices. A new LSE model includes a dual exhaust, sportier axle ratio, unique wheels and leather bucket seats with a floor console (and floor shifter).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(58%)
4(28%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.4
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Probably good for another 200,000 miles
Chris,02/01/2010
What more could I ask for? I don't want all the techno crap and I don't want to bump my elbow every other minute, which I seem to do in smaller cars. Granted, the cupholder is only just usable and the car could use a bit more storage in the front seat area. But you know what-I like every other aspect of this car just fine. I like its heft without being too hefty and I like how it moves. The rack and pinion steering is precise and the air suspension is great without totally isolating you from road feel. Leather, air ride, quality construction and a good stereo. For what I paid for a virtually new car with only 22K miles, I could never get a better deal.
Full size luxury, handling, performance.
Don,06/07/2008
Grand Marquis LSE, more rare than originally thought. Ever see a grandpa car with buckets, floor shift, dual exhaust, front & rear stabilizer bars, six shocks, 3:27 selectable positraction or standard rear wheel drive, power assit rack & pinion steering, 4 wheel ABS with power assist disc brakes, 25mpg that looks good, fun to drive, 5 star crash safety ratings, leather, power, cheap full coverage insurance and will seat five adults and room for luggage galore in the trunk. This vehicle was bought new, now has over 50,000 miles on it and I've had great reliability from it. No regrets, only wish Mercury would bring them back again.
Reliable if not exciting
Keith,02/26/2010
We have had eight Grand Marquis since the mid-eighties. I can honestly say that they have served us well with most of them getting 120000 before trading. Our current 2005 has 140000 with minimal problems, electrical control module and catylic converter. We get 22 mpg on two lane roads and up to 27 on long trips.This is not a flashy car but it is comfortable and reliable.
2005 Grand Marquis ultimate edition
PAUL COUGHLIN,11/17/2005
After two trips to dealer for oil chg/filt. I have had no issues re: Quality or driveability. Vehicle is a pleasure to drive on hwy and secondary roads. It is responsive and as dependable as i expected it to be. I have experienced better than 20 mpg in local town traffic and expect high 20s on highway. It gives a ride that is incredibly smooth and quiet, but firm on curves etc. All systems satisfactory so far.
See all 57 reviews of the 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS Convenience 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LSE 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LSE is priced between $4,700 and$4,700 with odometer readings between 109478 and109478 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Grand Marquises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,700 and mileage as low as 109478 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,252.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,410.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,188.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,469.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Grand Marquis lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles