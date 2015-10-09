Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
- 59,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,500
- 44,231 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
- 101,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,208
- 144,479 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 133,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,984
- 93,639 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
- 109,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,602
- 153,205 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,750
- 71,865 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
- 146,690 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,990
- 130,949 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
- 189,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
- 235,936 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 136,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,229
- 50,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,971$1,671 Below Market
- 90,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,944$1,985 Below Market
- 118,518 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,948$1,319 Below Market
- 74,216 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,688$1,535 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Grand Marquis searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.538 Reviews
Report abuse
G A,09/10/2015
LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Buy it. Grab one now! Spacious, GREAT smooth ride, ok performance, super inexpensive to buy, maintain, repair and insure. It's no sports car, it's certainly no gas miser Prius (12 dense traffic, 16 mix, 23 highway @ 80mph), but if you want a comfortable, roomy, low cost per mile ride this is it. The interior materials are not high quality but are serviceable. The trunk is good old American sedan huge and the car seats five comfortably, six in a pinch. The rear air suspension does a great job of keeping the car level when loaded. The handling is not as bad as some write ups would have you believe. It's open differential RWD without stability control. If you don't have a reasonable understanding of physics, go find a modern nanny-mobile to do the driving for you. You can drive over pot holes without worrying about blowing a tire or knocking the front end out of line. It's much more forgiving than a modern FWD with weenie low profile tires. Personally, I got tired of replacing tires and wheels during winter driving. 2006 and newer models share a solid 4 speed transmission with the F150 pickup truck. This is a solid vehicle.
