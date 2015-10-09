Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis

    59,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate

    44,231 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium

    101,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,208

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium

    144,479 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    133,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,984

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Gray
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    93,639 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in White
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    109,353 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,602

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

    153,205 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,750

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    71,865 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

    146,690 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience in Gold
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience

    130,949 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium in White
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium

    189,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

    235,936 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2005 Mercury Grand Marquis

    136,052 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,229

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    50,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,971

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Green
    used

    2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    90,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,944

    $1,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Green
    used

    2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    118,518 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,948

    $1,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    74,216 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,688

    $1,535 Below Market
    Details

Fools for ending this vehicle!
G A,09/10/2015
LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Buy it. Grab one now! Spacious, GREAT smooth ride, ok performance, super inexpensive to buy, maintain, repair and insure. It's no sports car, it's certainly no gas miser Prius (12 dense traffic, 16 mix, 23 highway @ 80mph), but if you want a comfortable, roomy, low cost per mile ride this is it. The interior materials are not high quality but are serviceable. The trunk is good old American sedan huge and the car seats five comfortably, six in a pinch. The rear air suspension does a great job of keeping the car level when loaded. The handling is not as bad as some write ups would have you believe. It's open differential RWD without stability control. If you don't have a reasonable understanding of physics, go find a modern nanny-mobile to do the driving for you. You can drive over pot holes without worrying about blowing a tire or knocking the front end out of line. It's much more forgiving than a modern FWD with weenie low profile tires. Personally, I got tired of replacing tires and wheels during winter driving. 2006 and newer models share a solid 4 speed transmission with the F150 pickup truck. This is a solid vehicle.
