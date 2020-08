Close

Morrie's Minnetonka Ford - Minnetonka / Minnesota

*LOCAL TRADE* *CLEAN CARFAX* *LEATHER SEATS* *DUAL POWER SEATS* *POWER WINDOWS* *POWER DOOR LOCKS* *POWER MIRRORS* *CRUISE CONTROL* *16 ALLOY WHEELS* *REAR WHEEL DRIVE*Grand Marquis LS Premium, 4D Sedan, 4.6L SEFI OHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic.The vehicle shopping experience should be as easy, fun and exciting as owning a car. That's why we created Buy Happy. It is our promise to change the way you buy and own a car.As part of our Buy Happy Promise this Buy Happy Budget vehicle includes:*Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple.*Buy Happy Rewards that can be banked for future use.Additionally, every Buy Happy Budget vehicle undergoes a standard safety inspection that we place on the window of every car on the lot. This way you know what you're get into and can plan for potential repairs down the road.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEFM75W32X658578

Stock: FV16838

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020