Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Comfortable Sedan! This 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium has a 4.6L V8 engine. It is equipped with Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, CD Stereo, and more!Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 03NB03-883.Traction control, Cruise control, LEATHER TWIN COMFORT SEATS -inc: 8-way pwr driver/passenger seats, rear center seat armrest w/cup holders, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER & CASSETTE, Wrap around taillamps, Warning lights-inc: low fuel, check engine, fail-safe cooling, emissions system, airbag readiness, safety belts, parking brake, ABS & traction control, Traction control, Stainless steel single exhaust system, Speed-sensitive variable assist pwr steering, Solar-tinted glass. This Mercury Grand Marquis has a powerful Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium *Single key lock system w/valet key, SecuriLock anti-theft system, Remote keyless entry system-inc: key fob & driver door keypad, Remote fuel door release button, Reminder chimes-inc: key-in-ignition, safety belt, headlamps-on, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat fold down center armrests w/cup holders, Rear floor-mounted heat ducts, Rear door child safety latches, Pwr windows w/driver express down feature, Pwr remote decklid release, Pwr passenger lumbar, Pwr door locks w/smart lock anti-lockout system, Pwr adjustable brake/accelerator pedals, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/dual-piston front calipers, Precisiontrac Watts-linkage rear suspension, Positive shut-off air conditioning registers w/side window demisters, Personal safety system-inc: airbags, front safety belt usage detection, front seat position sensors, safety belt pretensioners/energy management retractor w/crash severity sensing system, Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage, valet clip, compass, dome/map light & Homelink transmitter.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MEFM75W93X697032

Stock: 03NB03

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020