Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $3,788
2002 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium120,071 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
LS! LEATHER! DUAL POWER SEATS! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W02X618071
Stock: C8226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,290
2002 Mercury Grand Marquis undefined181,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morrie's Minnetonka Ford - Minnetonka / Minnesota
*LOCAL TRADE* *CLEAN CARFAX* *LEATHER SEATS* *DUAL POWER SEATS* *POWER WINDOWS* *POWER DOOR LOCKS* *POWER MIRRORS* *CRUISE CONTROL* *16 ALLOY WHEELS* *REAR WHEEL DRIVE*Grand Marquis LS Premium, 4D Sedan, 4.6L SEFI OHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic.The vehicle shopping experience should be as easy, fun and exciting as owning a car. That's why we created Buy Happy. It is our promise to change the way you buy and own a car.As part of our Buy Happy Promise this Buy Happy Budget vehicle includes:*Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple.*Buy Happy Rewards that can be banked for future use.Additionally, every Buy Happy Budget vehicle undergoes a standard safety inspection that we place on the window of every car on the lot. This way you know what you're get into and can plan for potential repairs down the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W32X658578
Stock: FV16838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $2,995
2002 Mercury Grand Marquis undefined122,493 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Evans Ford - Carrollton / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W92X609109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995Great Deal | $1,136 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS119,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodhouse Chevrolet - Missouri Valley / Iowa
Only 204,000 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercury Grand Marquis boasts a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wrap around taillamps, Warning lights-inc: low fuel, check engine, fail-safe cooling, emissions system, airbag readiness, seat belts, parking brake, T145/80D16 BSW mini-spare tire.*This Mercury Grand Marquis Comes Equipped with These Options *Stand-alone digital clock, Stainless steel single exhaust system, Speed-sensitive variable assist pwr steering, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass, Single key lock system, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Scissors-type jack, RH visor mirror, Remote fuel door release.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Woodhouse Chevrolet Buick Missouri Valley located at 1951 Highway 30, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W11X701024
Stock: K200517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,991Great Deal | $633 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS128,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
New Arrival! -Priced below the market average!- This 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS, has a great Light Blue Metallic exterior, and a clean Deep Slate Blue interior! Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5135 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474. Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. FINAL PRICE INCLUDES: $1000.00 Trade in Assistance Credit and $1000.00 Finance Assistance. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75WX1X602278
Stock: WP4611B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Price Drop$3,400Good Deal | $833 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS108,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northwest Indiana Quality Used Cars - Valparaiso / Indiana
PRICE DROP FROM $4,499. GS trim. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $4,499. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W91X702132
Stock: 10025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $4,268Good Deal | $405 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS125,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reiselman Buick GMC - Springfield / Tennessee
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS WhiteCLEAN CAR FAX!, LOW MILEAGE!, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, White.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W91X649463
Stock: 1181166A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $5,855Fair Deal
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS62,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air - Bel Air / Maryland
SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG !!! 125% KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE INS !!! **LEATHER SEATS**, **LOW MILES**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, Grand Marquis LS, 4D Sedan, 4.6L EFI OHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension. Recent Arrival!Odometer is 60612 miles below market average! At Bob Bell we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS THE BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore County, Harford County, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randallstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgate and Towson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75WX1X665056
Stock: X23395B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $3,593Fair Deal | $246 below market
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS167,244 milesDelivery available*
Bill Gatton Cadillac - Bristol / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Green 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L EFI OHCONSTAR.You Can Trade with Bill Gatton Chevrolet. More People Do! Please contact a Team Member at 423-484-0287 for more information or feel free to stop by Bill Gatton Chevrolet Cadillac at 1000 West State St. Bristol, TN 37620! Thank you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W01X623172
Stock: 23172B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $3,999
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS189,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 4.6L Sohc Smpi V8 Engine Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS is offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe. This Mercury includes: 4.6L SOHC SMPI V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mercury Grand Marquis GS is sure to sell fast. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W61X681160
Stock: 1X681160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $6,888
2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium73,362 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Comfortable Sedan! This 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium has a 4.6L V8 engine. It is equipped with Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, CD Stereo, and more!Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 03NB03-883.Traction control, Cruise control, LEATHER TWIN COMFORT SEATS -inc: 8-way pwr driver/passenger seats, rear center seat armrest w/cup holders, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER & CASSETTE, Wrap around taillamps, Warning lights-inc: low fuel, check engine, fail-safe cooling, emissions system, airbag readiness, safety belts, parking brake, ABS & traction control, Traction control, Stainless steel single exhaust system, Speed-sensitive variable assist pwr steering, Solar-tinted glass. This Mercury Grand Marquis has a powerful Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium *Single key lock system w/valet key, SecuriLock anti-theft system, Remote keyless entry system-inc: key fob & driver door keypad, Remote fuel door release button, Reminder chimes-inc: key-in-ignition, safety belt, headlamps-on, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat fold down center armrests w/cup holders, Rear floor-mounted heat ducts, Rear door child safety latches, Pwr windows w/driver express down feature, Pwr remote decklid release, Pwr passenger lumbar, Pwr door locks w/smart lock anti-lockout system, Pwr adjustable brake/accelerator pedals, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/dual-piston front calipers, Precisiontrac Watts-linkage rear suspension, Positive shut-off air conditioning registers w/side window demisters, Personal safety system-inc: airbags, front safety belt usage detection, front seat position sensors, safety belt pretensioners/energy management retractor w/crash severity sensing system, Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage, valet clip, compass, dome/map light & Homelink transmitter.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W93X697032
Stock: 03NB03
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $4,850
2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS77,167 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victor Ford - Wauconda / Illinois
Recent Arrival! New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC one owner, power moonroof, 16" Wheels w/Chrome Plated Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Color-Keyed Bodyside Moldings, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GS Color Package, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Twin Comfort Seats, Paint Stripe, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Center Armrest w/Cup Holders, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Two-Tone Leather Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Odometer is 35985 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W73X694390
Stock: P8698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$1,995
2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS103,954 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Car Sales - River Grove / Illinois
One Owner!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W73X684586
Stock: Mercury
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,996
2003 Mercury Grand Marquis undefined111,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gosch Ford Escondido - Escondido / California
Prior Rental. Clean CARFAX.Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC Prior Rental, Fully automatic headlights, Tilt steering wheel. Welcome to Gosch Ford Escondido Located in Escondido, CA, Gosch Ford Escondido is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Gosch Ford Escondido a good one - for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to Purchase, Finance, or Service a New or Pre-Owned Ford, you've come to the right place. Odometer is 17052 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W43X701794
Stock: 604007X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $4,944
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS150,282 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eagle Buick GMC - Homosassa / Florida
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS This Grand Marquis is equipped with features such as 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Luxury Chrome Covers Wheels, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Twin Comfort Seats, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W11X682621
Stock: N20199B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $5,580
2003 Mercury Grand Marquis undefined86,007 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Summit City Chevrolet - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Beige 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC LOCAL TRADE!!!, CARFAX ONE OWNER!!!, FREE CAR WASHES FOR LIFE!!! MARKET VALUE PRICING!!!, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC, RWD, Beige, Light Flint Cloth. Recent Arrival! Visit WWW.SUMMITCITYCHEVY.COM or call 800 826-2888 for more photos and information!!! At Summit City Chevrolet we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75WX3X668462
Stock: L656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $4,291
2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS104,421 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Mercury Grand Marquis has been re-engineered for 2003. The new model comes with a brand-new frame, a new suspension, new steering, a new interior, and new exterior styling. And those are just the highlights. The Grand Marquis offers almost all the comfort and convenience of the Lincoln Town Car, and it’s priced lower than many luxury mid-size cars. That’s a big part of the reason why Mercury has sold 2.7 million Grand Marquis since 1975 when the car was first introduced as a premium American sedan. This model has seating for 6, extra low miles and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD and Cassette Players, Power Driver Seat, 16 Alloy Wheels and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W63X646928
Stock: C6928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,999
2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium170,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis 4dr 4dr Sedan LS Premium features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brown with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W43X625347
Stock: YC-625347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2019