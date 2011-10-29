5 star reviews: 62 %

4 star reviews: 38 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 8 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Edmunds needs to get some new reviewers

Jim Bianchi , 04/06/2016

LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

The purpose of a car is to get its' occupants from point A to point B in comfort, safety and style. The Mercury Grand Marquis does this better than any of these unibody fwd/awd, poor excuses for an automobile, cars. Who cares that it doesn't handle like a BMW? Most of us drive in relatively straight lines. Who cares that it doesn't go from 0 to 60 in 5 seconds. We're not drag racing, are we? Who cares that it only gets 28 mpg on the highway? Uhh, that's a lot better than many of these pretenders. Who cares that it doesn't have blue tooth, etc and a lot of other foolishness that has no business being in a car and actually contribute to distracted driving and causes accidents and death. When you're driving a car, you're supposed to drive it. It's not a place for streaming video or talking to your friends or checking on emails. Drive it or take a train or bus or cab or airplane. These are great cars. I own one. When it dies (maybe 250000 miles) I'll get another one. The only thing that comes close is a full size suv and they get lousy gas mileage. Edmunds needs to realize that there are a lot of us that love these cars and we actually shave. This generation of testers/reviewers that thinks a car is supposed to do everything except bury you, needs to get jobs doings something else. Detroit doesn't have a clue what people really want. Sort of like the government. Update, October 2016. Car is fantastic. Other than oil changes, and fuel, no expense whatsoever. Odometer is now 185000. As of April, 2017, the odometer is 192000. No problems. Nada. Nothing. Go buy one. October 2018. Had to replace the intake manifold. Made out of plastic. About $1000. Still, 12 years, and now 225000 miles. I keep waiting for it to die. It will probably outlive me.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Reverse Cool (aka: Happy Motoring)

ejfudd , 10/29/2011

That some bemoan the Grand Mercury for being a poor handling automobile is unfortunate. The Grand Marquis was never meant to handle like a car half its weight, but rather this American chariot was meant to isolate its occupants from the bumps in the road and all the outside noises. When I think of the Grand Marquis, the engineering adages "Keep it simple" or "Simple is best" come to mind. Admittedly, there's not much current styling going on here, to the point that my teenage son calls it "reverse cool". Still the Grand Marquis achieves the classic Americana pitch & roll feel that will slowly fade as these classics dwindle on the roads. As for me, I just bought a used Grand Marquis '11.

5 out of 5 stars, Last of the big cars

Rob Schantz , 06/21/2016

LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

Seats 6 adults. Huge trunk. Great road car. Only has 25,000 miles. Bought it at a greatly reduced price new as Mercury was closing down. Sticker was $34,000. Acquired in 2010.

4.375 out of 5 stars, 2 ton of fun and 30 mpg @ 60!

drjjjj , 05/10/2013

Truck frame, truck engine, truck tranny with car body, excellent visibility, reliability and cheap to maintain! Add isolated chamber quiet, wide, safe and easy to find a nice used one and this car could be the sleeper used car find for the wise! Buy 2003 or newer, run only 5-20 synthetic, replace the LCM lighting control module (see ebay-weak relay) and you have a cheap, reliable upscale ride for $5k+/- that should hold it's value and get you 21 mpg avg for most and late 20s at 70! Easy to find a low miler that been driven by an adult too Look under the car and you'll be impressed-very robust frame, suspension, etc! Lot's of car for the money and a choice used car !

