Used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Marquis Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    50,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,971

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    74,216 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,688

    $1,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    108,099 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    $1,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    99,393 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    $329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis

    59,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    49,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate

    44,231 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    84,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium

    101,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,208

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    54,546 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,599

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium

    144,479 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    59,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    61,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,290

    $1,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    121,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,999

    $827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    71,938 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    108,154 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,480

    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    75,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    130,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,990

    $284 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Grand Marquis searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
Overall Consumer Rating
4.633 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Grand Marquis GS/Best Buy for the Money
Venuswymn,10/09/2006
The 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis GS is definitely the best buy for the money on the market. It's roomy, comfortable, reliable and affordable. The styling may seem outdated to folks who are trendy but hey...why change something that is already the best. Just as much room as a Cadillac DTS but much more economical to buy and to maintain. Some of the bells and whistles that the LS has are not there but those few things aren't worth the extra cost...unless you don't know what else to do with your money. I love my Grand Marquis!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Grand Marquis
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercury Grand Marquis info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings